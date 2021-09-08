Breaking News:
Covering History Unfolding Before Our Eyes
& I Was There
I was off work that Tuesday, so normally, I wouldn’t have heard about the day that changed the world because I didn’t have television in my house. Instead, I had a “honey, do” list to finish, and I was in the car driving around Cumberland on various errands. I was listening to a CD on my car stereo, so I didn’t hear the first reports of the plane crashes on September 11, 2001. It was a beautiful fall morning, and I was enjoying the day.
However, when I stopped at a pharmacy to pick up a prescription, the pharmacist asked, “What do you think about the plane crash?”
When I told her I had heard nothing, she explained a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center tower in New York City. I hurried back to my car and turned on the radio. The reporter was talking about the crash. I quickly realized it was about a second crash into the World Trade Center. I drove to the next place on my errand list, listening to the radio reports as news came in. I didn’t want to get out of my car when I parked at the store where I needed to pick up some things. I went in and bought what I needed as quickly as I could. When I got back into my car, the news reports were talking about a third crash into the Pentagon building.
Figuring thing were probably crazy at the Cumberland Times-News where I worked, I headed in to see if I could help. I had barely seen the footage when the city editor saw me and sent me and photographer Diane Fair off to Shanksville to search for another plane that had supposedly crashed. No one was sure what to make of this. Why would a plane crash in a small town? It wasn’t a well-known target like the World Trade Center or Pentagon. As Diane Fair and I neared Shanksville, we began wondering where to go. Shanksville was a small town, but we weren’t seeing any smoke or anything that could lead us to the crash site.
Then a Pennsylvania State Trooper car passed up with its lights flashing.
“Follow him,” I said. “If a plane crashed up here, that’s where he’s go to be going.”
So Diane sped up and followed the police car up the highway. It had gone about a mile when it suddenly made a U-turn in the middle of the road and headed toward us. Diane let the car pass and did her own U-turn to follow. The police weren’t even sure where the crash site was!
The car began snaking through some back roads until it reached another group of police cars with flashing lights. The police had barricaded all entrances to the site of the crash and pointed us to a field across the street as a place to wait. Only a handful of reporters were there then.
I walked to the nearest house and interviewed the woman who answered the door. Paula Pluta had seen the plane come down in the quarry across the street. I stood with her for a few minutes and drew out her story. When I left her, I felt a little shaken myself. To have seen such a crash, what would that be like?
In the next house, a man had been driving home when he heard the crash. He had been to the crash site and seen nothing but smoke and small pieces of debris “nothing bigger than the size of a car door.”
After I had interviewed anyone I could find within walking distance of the site, I headed back. I waited for hours in a hot, open field with no shade. As the day wore on, more and more reporters showed up and we took cover from the sun in the shade of vehicles. I was too afraid to leave the site in search of food or water, although I was hungry. What if we were allowed into the site and I was snacking at a diner? I ignored my rumbling stomach and dry mouth and waited.
After a couple of false alarms that we would be allowed back to see the site, a tour bus arrived around 4 p.m. The bus drove the media through lines of vehicles that made up mobile stations for federal teams, the Red Cross, biohazard teams and cadaver dogs. Then it stopped in a clearing, and we got off.
There wasn’t anything to see. An amazing statement considering a passenger jet had crashed there just a few hours earlier. Some state troopers stood watch at the edge of the perimeter where the media was allowed. You could see a pile of earth and smoke coming out of a couple hundred feet away. That was it. That was all that was left of Flight 93.
After a press conference with Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge, there wasn’t anything left to do but to head home and file my story. It was a quiet ride. I tried to gather my thoughts and write out my story. It was hard to write objectively, though, when I felt so unsettled. I guess the world has felt that way ever since.
May 2002
I visited Shanksville a couple times after the crash to talk to people for stories, but the next big visit I made was in late May 2002. It wasn’t an important time relating to the crash that had happened eight months earlier, but it was an important day for the seniors at the Shanksville-Stonycreek School. They had just been starting their senior year on Sept. 11, and now they were graduating. I had been up to talk to them about their experiences on Sept. 11. One story that more than one of them told me was that although the school was three miles from the crash site, they had felt the impact like a small earthquake. It had rattled beakers on science room shelves and swung open doors.
The reason I visited for the graduation was that Rudolph Giuliani, who had been mayor of New York City at the time of the crash, had been invited to be the commencement speaker for the Class of 2002, and he had accepted. He visited the crash site before heading to the school, where he met with the seniors before the ceremony. Then he spoke to the gathered audience for the graduation for about half an hour. I remember the country was still in a bit of shock from the events, and he tried to help the students make sense of what had happened and their place in history.
September 2002
I returned to Shanksville again in September to write about “the year after” the crash. I visited the site and was moved by what I saw. The site wasn’t the formal National Park Service site it is today. It was a few sections of chain-link fence and a couple of benches. Yet, people still found their way to the unadvertised location. Every five or 10 minutes, another car pulled up. The people approached the fence and looked around, perhaps expecting to see a large patch of scarred ground marking where Flight 93 had impacted. Some people stayed for a short time; others sat and stared out over the crash site. A few others wrote out messages and tucked them into holes in the fence. That is what struck me the most, all the heartfelt messages people left at the site. Other people left caps, patches, ribbons, and religious medallions. This was a site that people connected to emotionally. There was no wonder or awe at the site. It was a place to sit and reflect. On the morning of September 11, 2001, the place had been a strip mine, but in moments, it had been turned into a mass grave for 40 civilians who gave their lives so that others wouldn’t have to die.
I once wrote that Shanksville is where small-town America lost its innocence. World politics literally crashed down up it.
September 2011
The last time I visited was 10 years ago. I took my youngest son along with me this time. I wanted him to see the place and have a memory to connect with the stories of Sept. 11. He hadn’t even been born until six months after the events of the day. I knew things had changed when I couldn’t find the road I had used previously to reach the site. What had been a small heartfelt site 10 years previously made sacred by the people who died there, was now a bland stone-and-cement visitor center and parking lot. It didn’t touch me like the fence and benches had done. I had to have a ranger point out where the plane had crashed and where the road had once been that the bus used to bring me to the crash site on September 11, 2001. The park service had closed it off and covered it over. It seemed wrong somehow. The original memorial had been a place of raw emotion and quiet reflection.