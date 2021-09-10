I was in the South Tower
A Personal Account of New York on 9-11-01
By LISA PESKIN
Special to Allegany Magazine
Lisa’s original version of this story appears in the August/September 2006 edition of Allegany Magazine. We found it so powerful we have decided to share her words and her account with you again.
On September 11, 2001, I was in the South Tower on the 61st floor.
The day before had been ugly and it poured rain. Tuesday was beautiful. You could see for miles. I was looking out the window at the Statue of Liberty in the harbor. The view was magnificent. I remember seeing all of these papers all of a sudden outside the window and at first I thought someone dropped flyers from a plane and then I noticed the papers were on fire.
They gathered all of us in a room and told us a plane had hit the North Tower and as policy, we started to evacuate.
As we were going down the stairs it was dark, hot and crowded and there were these announcements being made but you couldn’t hear what was being said.
I was at the 45th floor when the second plane hit our building. The building rocked violently back and forth. People became panicked.
At the 10th floor there was a lot of smoke and a lot of firemen. They led us through this maze type of exit. Once outside, I crossed the street and looked up and saw the building with this big gaping hole. I was out of the building only seven minutes before it fell.
One minute it was there and the next it was gone.
I was confused at first and the fear came later. At the time I was going through it, I didn’t know what was going on and that was probably a good thing to not know. It actually became harder to deal with after the fact.
What hit me was that I was on the New York, the other attack was in Washington, D.C. and the other part of that triangle was Shanksville, Pa. It seemed to me that no matter where you were on that day, you were close to it.
