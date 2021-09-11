Close to Home
As our mountains shook, the nation stood still
9-11-01
20 Years Later
Where Were You?
It has been twenty years since the terrorist attacks in New York and Washington rocked our nation. It has been twenty years since a plan carrying 40 passengers crashed into a field less than an hour’s drive from us in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. It has been two decades since September 11, 2001 and yet, for many of us, the event seems like it happened only yesterday. For others, it may feel like a lifetime ago. Yet the impact of that day continues to ripple. Allegany Magazine asked our readers – where were you on the day – on September 11, 2001. The responses are detailed, powerful and haunting. Where were you that day? I’ll start….
“I was working in a newsroom and I was supposed to go in at noon that day because I had a council meeting to cover that night. As soon as I saw the coverage on TV, I headed into work because I knew it would change the day. And the world. And from the moment I arrived at my desk, I was in “triage” mode as a reporter. We were covering a national crisis on a local level (especially when Flight 93 changed course over the newspaper where I worked at the time). What we did and talked about and wrote about was a blur. I remember the paper won an award in 2002 for breaking news coverage in our division for news related to September 11 but I don’t remember all the details. I remember the team in the newsroom working as a machine. I recall the reporters working together cohesively to do what needed to be done as a response – much the same way the nation was responding, really. I remember the faces who worked with me that day and how tired we were by the end of that week. I remember one reporter named Olivia. This was her first ever journalism job out of college. She said “I know as a reporter, I am supposed to be impartial. But I am going from sad to scared to angry every minute.” And as her editor, I turned to her and said “It’s okay. Journalists are human too.” I suggested we get some air and a few of us took a break and walked outside to see and hear ominous military jets soar overhead.”
Shane Riggs
****
“I was just seven years old..... sitting at a red light in the back seat of my step mother’s white car. I remember her telling me that we had been attacked and feeling so confused as to why someone could do such harm and feel such hate. With tears rolling down my face I remember her turning around, looking me in the eyes and crying with me. I remember feeling so incredibly sad and empty inside.... all while not truly knowing the severity of the situation, I knew people’s lives had been taken and that feeling of loss, confusion and sadness sticks with me to this day.”
Cole Koons
****
“I had just started my junior year of college at Frostburg. The TV in the Lane Center was on and people had assumed it was a small craft, nothing like the jets we would later learn about. When we learned that the crash was deliberate and not accidental, the reporter said something along the lines of ‘American History is now going to be viewed in two time frames. Before and after what happened here today.’ I often think about what that news reporter said, and whether or not I agree with him. Just that fact that I think about it seems cause enough to believe he was right.”
Ed DeWitt
*****
“I was working in Canton, Ohio at the United Methodist Church, the one President McKinley attended in his day. Our office manager said her son called and told her. We had a TV upstairs. We just couldn't believe it was true.”
Marie Graelis
*****
“I was sitting in my doctor’s office and could not believe what I was seeing on the TV as the second plane flew into the towers.”
Tina Saathoff Courtney
*****
“We were having a small family dinner to celebrate my younger brother, Alan’s 67th birthday. The meal was planned , the wine was chilled and the cake baked. The television was on in the breakfast area. Suddenly, the usual bombardment of commercials was interrupted by breaking news – as we watched, we both saw the second plane hit the other tower and we spent the remainder of the day watching with disbelief and horror. The gradual unfolding which none of us will ever forget. The news anchor was trying to make sense of the unbelievable. It turned out to be a fortunate time for a small family dinner. The closeness of family helped to dispel some of the questions and the fear.”
Miriam Sanner
*****
“I was in Lewisville, Texas driving to work as I had just dropped my three children off at their schools. The radio station came on and said a terrible accident just occurred in New York with a plane hitting the first tower. As I pulled into the parking lot the second plane struck the second tower. Even then they still thought it was a horrific accident because no one could fathom -- at least not yet – that this just was not an accident, or something gone horribly wrong with air traffic control in NYC. I rushed into the building where everyone was at their desks or around co-workers’ desks listening to the radio. I had a small black and white TV set in my car because my husband worked overnights at a Wastewater Treatment plant, and they would sometimes listen to or watch Sports in the evenings in between rounds. I grabbed it and we all gathered around this small television set in shocked silence as we watched it play repeatedly. Then came the news of the plane hitting the Pentagon that they believed was headed to the White House. That is when we truly knew that these were not accidents and we were under a terror attack. We heard that there was another missing plane and they had a general area, but they did not know exactly where and some of the reports at least in Texas seemed to have the plane over West Virginia and Western Maryland. My heart dropped because that was too close to home for me and where most of my family still resided. I called my parents and sister’s houses only to receive no answers. I called the local radio station back home (WTBO) to see what they were hearing and he told me that they were hearing the plane was over PA but it could be headed this way – No one knew and that was the worse part or so we thought because things become much worse. I finally got a hold of my family and they were in Myrtle Beach as this all unfolded. The news then started reporting that passengers on Flight 93 had called 911 and family and that they knew they were not going to make it unless they did something themselves and they did in a field in a small Pennsylvania town. All other flights were grounded or redirected to outside of the USA and our skies fell silent. I lived nearby to DFW Airport and it was eerie to see the skies for empty and silent for that long period of time. My first instinct was to go grab my babies from school and go home but we still didn’t know anything and major cities such of DFW were on high alert as we were thought to also be a possible target area. Watching Americans jumping from the Towers to their deaths rather than burning to death, the collapse of the towers, the faces of those who made it out and those who still rushed in as the towers were collapsing, the smoke and gaping hole in the Pentagon, and burnt field in Pennsylvania with debris miles away kept me up for days and I can immediately go back there in my mind on this day every year.”
Barbara Carter
*****
“I had just started my freshmen year of high school. My classmates and I were sitting in history class when we were alerted by our librarian that the a plane had hit the North Tower World Trade Center in NYC and that just moments ago another airliner had hit the South Tower, and it was believed that our nation was under some sort of attack. We began watching the news as it was happening and learned that the Pentagon had also been hit. Then reports of airliners all over the nation that could potentially be hijacked and heading toward DC and other targets. We then learned of Flight 93 crashing and reports that the passengers took matters into their own hands before the hijackers could reach their target believed to be in DC as well. That horrible day is something that will stick with us for the rest of our lives. It changed the world as we knew it, forever. Never forget the lives lost that day or the families they left behind, the heroic first responders and every day citizens who answered the call to save others, the passengers of Flight 93 who saved us from another attack.”
Cody Thompson
*****
“I remember thinking that the pilot must have been a student, because surely one couldn’t miss the Twin Towers. The reporters on TV talked of an attack. Then Washington was hit. I called my wife and told her to come home, that we were at war. What was happening? I drove to the gas station and filled the tank, anticipating a run on gasoline. I then drove to the grocery store. I made a list of everything I thought I should list. Names and phone numbers, emergency contacts. I did all of this within 20 minutes. Then I waited. I waited on word that more had died. I waited to hear what was happening. Then came the collapse. I screamed at the television. I cried for the dead. Then another. When will it stop? When? I held my wife in my arms and worried. What was to happen now? Recently, I think we have forgotten. Even though we promised ourselves, our neighbors, and the dead that we wouldn’t. I think that the terrorists that day wanted to show America and the rest of the West that they could hurt us; that they could make us look up from our morning papers, coffee, and cell phones and recognize them. And they did it.”
Joe Severns
*****
“I was helping a friend pick up a go-cart for his child. I was sitting in his truck with the radio on while he went inside to retrieve a key to open a storage building. A special report came on the radio to announce that a plane had rammed into one of the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center. I returned home to learn of the Pentagon attack and the plane that went down in Pennsylvania. I watched the news intensely that day. Later that afternoon, as I went to visit my mother, who was in a nursing home at the time, I noticed how clear the sky was. Living in an area which is traveled heavily by east-west and north-south air travel, the absence of contrails in the vividly blue sky was the least unnerving.”
Roger Wilson
*****
“I was working in the Frostburg State University bookstore at the time and was two months pregnant with my daughter (who is a sophomore at FSU this semester). The college was closed down and we were all sent home for the next several days, glued to the news in disbelief and sadness. Never forget.”
Dawn Michelle Howell
*****
“September 11, 2001. I was in high school in Hyndman. Shanksville is less than 20 miles from Hyndman the way the crow flies. I had an early gym class and was outside at 10:03 when we all felt the ground shake. After seeing what had happened in New York an hour prior, we all knew something was wrong.”
A.J. Small
*****
“I was in class. Dr. Wakefield poked his head into our room and said ‘Our nation’s in trouble’ in such a somber voice that I got chills.”
Jenny Grow Betten
*****
“I was in my driveway washing my car when I felt the sound and shake from the plane hitting the ground in Shanksville. I don’t think I have washed my car since! Maybe that’s why its fallen apart?”
Tammy Lowery
*****
“I was in Armenia working at the central bank. The cable company was hooking up my service in my new apartment when I got home from work. When they finished, the news was on and I saw what was happening from the first broadcast. I thought they had put on some horror movie. Then I realized it was the real news. I was glued to the TV for more than 24 hours.”
Phillip Smith
*****
“I was standing on campus waiting for an order of coffee when this started. It was the scariest moment of my life.”
Jamie Galley
*****
“I kept wondering what I was going to tell my class. It was my responsibility to help guide them through the quagmire of contemporary events, but on that day, my tongue was tied. How does one begin to discuss analytically and provide a rationale for such a horrific event? I took a radio to class. Most of my students were there. With tear filled eyes, I described the devastation and told them they could be excused or we could stay and listen as the events unfolded. In shock, my 20 students sat still as I turned on the radio, and we remained together in silence as we listened to NPR’s broadcast. I saw my own reaction reflected in their eyes and gestures. Disbelief, shock, sadness, anger, and the desire for blame. It isn’t the image of the falling towers or the burning Pentagon that is seared into my memory. Rather, it is the faces of my 20 students, all in their early 20s, that haunts me. I watched their every expression as their innocence was shattered. When they exited the classroom 50 minutes later, they emerged into a new world encompassing new rules and expectations. I recall thinking as I watched them leave, that those students, with their worldview badly shaken, represented our nation’s future and I tried desperately to locate a trace of hope through all of their pain.”
Kara Rogers Thomas
*****
“I was working as the special sections editor in Salisbury, Maryland when the terrorists attacked on 9-11. The whole newsroom was so very subdued and eerily quiet. Cold chills ran up my arms. The whole news staff stood in shock and watched the TV, as the first tower was hit and then the second. No one moved. I started crying and praying for the people in the towers in New York City and for America too. I recalled Fort Hill High School’s motto ‘Deeds not words.’ I also realized that there is a terrorist mentality out there and it’s very very frustrating not to be able to personally fix it. I pray for our troops and for the people affected firsthand by terrorism everyday.”
Bonnie Troxell
*****
“I was sitting in a meeting with the police chief of Ridgeley pertaining to an investigation I was conducting when it came across the wires that a possible terrorist attack was in progress. The chief turned on the television in his office and we saw that horrendous act being committed. We just sat in utter amazement at what was unfolding right before our eyes. I think it was probably 15 minutes before either he or I spoke a word. We both felt that this was the turning point for the free life we were used to, or should I saw that we all grew to love and cherish as Americans.”
Ralph Rice
*****
“My late husband Jim, my sister Florence and I were traveling on a tour of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and surrounding areas. We had just toured the Christus Gardens and we were in the gift shop. My husband had made a few purchases when an employee came in and said ‘The Twin Towers in New York City has been hit by a plane.’ The group came to a stop and looked at each other. We went to the bus and told the driver. He picked up his cellphone and called his terminal in Everett, Pa. They knew little but began to call us back as they became informed. At another stop there was a huge TV with the news playing. I stood to watch it and when the report showed the plane that was hijacked and crashed in Shanksville. It was all of a sudden and I turned to Jim and said ‘that’s near home.’ It was an eerie feeling and one of disbelief that these deplorable people could come into our country and cause such turmoil and heartache. Traveling and being far from home, it seemed as though it was not believable but when we arrived home two days later, we could comprehend just how close we were by air miles to Shanksville and to the nation’s capital.”
Sharon Keefer
*****
“My grandmother was scheduled for heart surgery at Sacred Heart and was already underway by the time I got up. Upon my arrival at the hospital, I noticed just about everyone staring in absolute horror at the TVs in the waiting room. Not a single TV aired anything but news reports. I went up to my family in the waiting room and just stared at the television. I don’t know how much time elapsed but suddenly it came across that yet another plane crashed in Somerset County. Instant fear tore through all of us – my aunt’s son was working in Somerset at the time, as was my cousin’s husband. We all realized that were under attack and it seemed to be hitting way too close to home. Shortly after, we heard that the hospital had canceled all surgeries and unnecessary procedures, just in case there would be survivors from the plane crash that needed to come to Cumberland. How tragic this day was turning out! What an absolutely horrible day. Our lives forever changed that day.”
Teresa Cesnick
*****
“I was on a medical conference in Virginia Beach. We sat in stunned silence, watching the horrible story being told. After about an hour of watching TV and talking with family, I went for a walk – all alone – on the beach. As I walked along the ocean and was pondering the significance of this attack on our country, the song ‘God Bless America’ came into my mind. I sang through the song and prayed that God would bless America and keep our country safe.”
Kathyrn Moreland
*****
“I was working in my studio mostly throughout that day. At some point that morning, I felt the ground shake and some items fell off the shelf in my studio. I thought at first that one of my tanks of propane or acetylene blew up but when I checked on them, I couldn’t figure out the cause. Later on, my wife, Annie, called and suggested that I turn on the radio and listen to the news. When I realized that the cause of the ground shaking was Flight 93 crashing into the ground about 25 miles away, I was horrified. The shock was reinforced by the realization that the speed with which the airline’s jet must have hit the ground to create such a shock wave so far away from where it hit. As a veteran of the Vietnam War, I have learned to be suspect of our government’s response to world situations, particularly those where we engage in armed conflict.”
Kenny Braitman
*****
“It was as if the smoke we were seeing on television had gotten into our eyes, refusing to believe what they were witnessing. It was too much for the mind to process. This cannot be real. This cannot be happening. Reports of yet another plane headed toward Washington, D.C. Then another plane headed for Western Maryland. What is happening? When will it stop?”
Bill Mitchell
*****
“There are things like the bombing of Pearl Harbor, and in my case the assassination of JFK, that one never forgets where they were. This is another one of those. I remember going into the office next door to watch television, just in time to see the second plane hit. But what really sticks with me is later that day at the Rotary lunch meeting, and telling the late Judith Thelen who was sitting next to me at our table that nothing would ever be the same again. She reminded me of that several years later. It wasn’t hyperbole.”
Al Feldstein