Just this side of heaven is a place called Rainbow Bridge.
When an animal dies that has been especially close to someone here, that pet goes to Rainbow Bridge. There are meadows and hills for all of our special friends so they can run and play together. There is plenty of food, water and sunshine, and our friends are warm and comfortable. All the animals who had been ill and old are restored to health and vigor. Those who were hurt or maimed are made whole and strong again, just as we remember them in our dreams of days and times gone by. The animals are happy and content, except for one small thing; they each miss someone very special to them, who had to be left behind. They all run and play together, but the day comes when one suddenly stops and looks into the distance. His bright eyes are intent. His eager body quivers. Suddenly he begins to run from the group, flying over the green grass, his legs carrying him faster and faster. You have been spotted, and when you and your special friend finally meet, you cling together in joyous reunion, never to be parted again. The happy kisses rain upon your face; your hands again caress the beloved head, and you look once more into the trusting eyes of your pet, so long gone from your life but never absent from your heart.
Then you cross Rainbow Bridge together.
– Author Unknown
Roughly 70% of US households have at least one pet and for those of us who love our furry friends, their short life spans are never long enough. When they pass on, not only are we devastated by the loss, but we must decide what to do with the physical remains of our furry, four legged family members.
In days of our grandparents and great grandparents, the family pet was simply buried in the backyard. But people in these modern times tend to think of their pets as extensions of their immediate family. Our cats and dogs are not merely companions, for many the loss of a pet triggers the same grief as the loss of a human.
Enter the Cutter family. Stacy and Randy to be more specific.
Journey Pet Services is a locally owned and operated pet crematory in business since 2016. Stacy and Randy Cutter had discussed the idea of opening a pet cremation business many times but finally took the leap of faith after Randy’s police K9 Ladd passed away in 2010.
Ladd began his career in narcotics detection in 2000 and faithfully served the citizens of Allegany County for 10 years. He had been credited for his involvement in approximately 700 drug arrests, countless quantities of drugs removed from the streets, and over $200,000 in drug-related cash seized. He was well known, respected, and trusted. He was somewhat of a celebrity in Allegany County. Randy and Ladd worked as a team with the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, Allegany County C3I Narcotics Unit, and the Allegany County Bureau of Police. They had also aided allied agencies in MD and WV. At their last national certification competition, the team was recognized for earning awards of runner-up for Drug Detection Team and third place for Top Dog.
When Ladd passed a dozen years ago, Randy and Stacy said they talked about families in the same situation – owners of pets who wanted to do something a little more to memorialize their best friends.
“We wanted every family using our services to have a sense of peace in knowing that, when the time comes, their precious companion would be lovingly cared for in a timely manner and they would receive top-notch, personal attention. There would be grace, there would be dignity, and we would know every pet by name. These are the things that matter to a grieving heart,” said Stacy.
Located in Frostburg, the Cutters conduct the cremation process, prepare the cremains, and design the memorials for return to grieving families. They also have team members, all of whom share in their philosophy that pets are true members of the family, who assist them with carefully transporting pets brought from their more than a dozen partnering veterinary hospitals in the area and maintaining the facility. “We can’t forget our in-house greeters and fur therapists Clover and Lexi, too.”
In addition to cremation services, they offer a full selection of memorial urns, keepsakes, handcrafted glass memorial beads, and remembrance jewelry.
The clients who contact them have a variety of ways and means in mind in which they wish to pay tribute to their family pet. And those services are not just limited to the usual canine or feline varities.
“We have provided services for cats, dogs, goats, bunnies, birds, ducks, chickens, frogs, turtles, fish, snakes, ferrets, guinea pigs, hamsters, rats, hedgehogs, sugar gliders, chinchillas, bearded dragons, lizards, iguanas, etc. We understand the immense joy and happiness that our babies -fur, scaly, and amphibian -- bring to our home and how they fill our hearts with an unmatched, unconditional love,” Stacey says. “However, as lifelong pet owners ourselves, we also understand the tremendous loss and grief that families experience when a beloved family pet crosses the rainbow bridge.”
The Cutters had planned to expand their service area but they have been kept so very busy since the doors opened in 2016 that they decided that they would rather serve locally so that they may devote time and attention to all the little extra touches and keep that personal connection with their customers.
“This is, by far, not an easy job…physically or emotionally…but it is rewarding,” Stacy says. “We have met so many wonderful people, under the worst of circumstances. Yet, when we lay our heads on the pillow at night, we have an indescribable peace in our hearts knowing that we have had a positive influence in the lives of those who entrusted the care of their precious family member to us.”