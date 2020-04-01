For the sixth year in a row, Allegany Magazine’s has published a special edition that features the faces of the future.
The April issue of the lifestyles monthly once again spotlights the “35 Under 35” concept.
“Five years ago, Allegany Magazine came up with a little idea for a concept edition – it was something we thought during the winter month of early 2015 might be something fun to try for that one year,” said Shane Riggs, managing editor of Allegany Magazine. “We thought it might serve as the antithesis to that tired idea that Western Maryland is only a place retirees call home. We wanted to provide – by showing faces of productive positive younger people – that this region is not only surviving but thriving. Not only did this become one of our most popular issues that year but our readers all but demanded that we do it again. And so we did. And so we are.”
For the sixth year, Allegany Magazine has contacted nominees for the feature submitted by the public to be photographed by a magazine photographer and then interviewed. Those nominees who agree to be featured and are photographed and interviewed by the editorial deadline for the April edition are featured.
The April edition features Gavin Hopkins – one of the 35 young people featured inside – on the cover in a photograph taken by A.J. Small who makes his debut as a photo correspondent for Allegany Magazine with this edition.
“Every year, we showcase 35 people under the age of 35 who are about to propel our area into the future,” said Riggs. “They are well on their way to becoming the leaders, business owners, philanthropists, medical professionals, and celebrities of the future.”
Since 2015, Allegany Magazine has featured a total of 215 people from or in the community in this feature.
“This feature is never about the past or even the present -- this is the edition that is always dedicated to the future,” Riggs said. “And the creative and motivated generation taking us there.”
While each of the 35 included is artistically, spiritually, professionally and creatively unique, they all have a few things in common. They are all under the age of 35, they are all from, living or returning to this area, and they are all making positive changes in their communities.
Those featured this year include: Denise Adams, Andrea Beall, Rebecca Bensavage, Dana Bridges, Daniel Chambers, Kari Cunningham, Sam DeMartino, Daniel Diehl, McClairen Eisenhour, Derek Fischer, Alicen Greenwald-Steele, Hopkins, Chase Hyson, Olivia Kesner, Erin Langan, Grace Lauder, Lexy Llewellyn, Cody Matthews, Connor McCabe, Paul Miltenberger, Sean Mullaney, Joe Nelson, Tysen Ott, Dylan Pellegrin, Brett Reel, Jonna Schartiger, Robert Smith, Ben Snobeger, Woody Snoberger, Ian Stafford, Sam Vega, A.J. Wagner, Sera Beth Weaver, Doug Widdows, and Sarah Willets.
Photographers who contributed work or accepted assignments specifically from Allegany Magazine for this feature include: John Bone, Tyler Drew Clayton, Adan Cornett, Jeff Kiester, Sean McCarty, Karen Morgan, Riggs Derek Russell, Paisley Sky, Small, Steven Thorn, and Gabby White.
Allegany Magazine is a sister publication to the Cumberland Times-News.
