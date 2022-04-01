Allegany Magazine April edition has “Mental Health” focus
Recovery, Clarity, Appreciation highlighted in new issue
The forthcoming edition of Allegany Magazine is one that has a health and wellness theme. And while the monthly lifestyles magazine has covered that topic in the past, this year has a different twist.
“Let’s face it. We have all been through the emotional ringer the last two years. We have all grown our beards, our hair, and our midsections. And we have all made goals to hit the gym and get back into shape as we try to make sense of a pandemic and its aftermath,” said Shane Riggs, Allegany Magazine’s managing editor. “And so yes, a health and wellness edition of Allegany Magazine seems necessary. That said, this year we have a different slant.”
While it is important to address physical fitness, it’s also just as much a priority to pay attention to our collective mental and emotional health, said Riggs.
“It’s time to focus on what our brains, hearts, and souls need. It’s time to pay attention to those who are hurting inside and heal the pain that may not be physical. In the same way we have conversations about diabetes, heart disease, exercise, or cancer, we need to begin discussions about how we come to terms with what has been described as a post pandemic global mental health crisis. While we can’t ‘fix the world,’ we can help each other – right here in good old Allegany County, Maryland.”
Riggs said a health and wellness edition in which mental health, recovery, and awareness seems topical considering the last two years.
“As a result of quarantining and isolating and staying six feet apart for the last 48 months or more, we have spent more time on social media. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snap Chat have been our ‘connections to the outside world,’” he said. “No one talks to or argues with a stranger the way it’s done on social media. And in contrast, no one’s life is as perfect as it appears online. And so it has created unrealistic expectations and goals. When you are feeling down, depressed, or melancholy, stay off social media. Instead, let’s have ‘in person’ conversations and connections again. It’s time to stop posting pictures of our dinners and have a friend over for dinner. Let’s show real emotions instead of emojis.”
The cover of the April 2022 edition features Lavale man, Kenny Landis in a photo shoot done exclusively for Allegany Magazine by local photographer Matt Borror. Landis is an amputee, avid bicyclist, and fitness enthusiast with a personal story not only about losing his leg but very nearly his life to addiction. In recovery, Landis now assists other people in the area through motivational talks about his own journey.
“You would think losing my leg would have been what inspired me to recover but I had to lose a lot more before I would realize I had a problem,” Landis said in his story with the magazine. “Recovery is a lifelong thing. It’s something you work on every day of your life. And you find ways to work on it. I had to get to the point in my recovery where I had to love myself and take care of myself and live in the here and now, and live – like they say – one day at a time. Everything else just became noise. I had to understand the only person getting in the way of the healthy person I needed to be was me.”
“When we heard Kenny’s story, it was very clear we had to photograph him for a potential cover. He very well could be the poster boy for what is possible with ongoing recovery in our area,” said Riggs. “You think you’re having a bad day and then you read what this man has survived and you realized you are doing all right. His story is very inspiring and I think readers will find it very encouraging on many levels.”
The April edition also covers the subject of prison reform and inmate rehabilitation, how the arts can help to heal, the impact of the pandemic on medical professional burn-out, grief and loss, rebuilding after domestic abuse, appreciation and gratitude, and healthy diet choices. The edition also features a guide of local resources for those seeking further help in areas of mental health and recovery. Editorial contributors to the edition include John A. Bone, Doris Brady, C.J. Cangianelli, Ed Dewitt, Mandela Echefu, Rommel Gonzaga, William Hand, Heather Lancaster, Deb Litman, and Michele Martz, president of UPMC Western Maryland.
“What we want this edition to convey more than anything is that it’s okay to feel bad so you can start feeling better,” said Riggs. “It’s okay to take medications, to seek therapy, to do yoga, to meditate, to pray, to attend support group meetings. It’s perfectly fine to look for help. In fact, we should be encouraging one another to get the help we need, and early. It’s time to start healing.”
Allegany Magazine is a sister publication to the Cumberland Times-News. It was recently awarded the Magazine of the Year award for the second year in a row by its parent company, CHNI. Allegany Magazine is available by subscription. Single copies are sold at more than 50 locations in Allegany, Garrett, Bedford and Mineral counties.