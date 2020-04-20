An Allegany Magazine Exclusive
Grow West, Young Man
A tour of a “family farm” like no other
In my nearly 35-years as a professional journalist, I have experienced quite a bit. Because of my press credentials, I have been privy to Presidential visits, backstage with celebrities, walked through maximum security prisons, been in underground bunkers, had inside information to police busts, been present at autopsies, attended secret fraternal meetings, and even enjoyed an “off the record” tour of a gourmet candy factory – I would tell you the name of the company but then I would wake up tomorrow with a chocolate rabbit head in my bed.
And yet, it was still with nervousness and anticipation that I accepted an offer to take a VIP tour of the Grow West Medicinal Marijuana plant in Cumberland. I must say I was a bit intrigued. Full disclaimer – I do not use marijuana medically, but I am fascinated by people who do and tout its benefits. Two of my friends have told me their doctors recommended it and assisted them in getting their required cards to be weaned from opioids and harsh painkillers.
As I enter the plant where the marijuana is grown, I am greeted by a congenial young man with a beard and a sleeve of tattoos named Andrew. He tells me he will be my guide for my visit, but I must change my clothes. He hands me an outfit that looks more like I am going to assist with a birth than tour a local manufacturing company and shows me to the men’s’ locker room.
Properly re-dressed in olive green surgical scrubs and elastic booties, I leave the locker room to be sprayed with an alcohol mist. My driver’s license is exchanged for a visitor’s badge attached to a lanyard by security personnel and my tour begins.
It all starts in the Propagation room. The aroma of marijuana fills the air. Yes, it is exactly what you would imagine – it smells like every store in the Haidt Ashbury District of San Francisco. It is reminiscent of college dorm rooms, of that outdoor Poison performance I attended in 1990 and of every Grateful Dead concert ever produced.
The propagation room contains a number of “Mother Plants.” These are large mature plants from which cuttings are pruned that will ultimately end up in the Grow West cannabis product. None of the plants cultivated here come from seeds but rather from cuttings off a Mother Plant in this area. It is much like when your mother asked your grandmother for a “starter” of her begonias. Each plant is genetically different from the other. Each “Mother” – like your own mother—has her own genetic code and temperament. And each plant will produce its own medicinal effect. Since the DNA makeup of each marijuana plant is different, so could be the effect it has on the human body. One plant that might assist in stress reduction in one might aid another to sleep.
“Most people who become patients try a variety of strains before they find the one that works best for their needs,” says Andrew.
One of the largest “Mothers” in the building drinks 12 liters of water a day – and she is “fed” by the hand of an employee of the facility.
While in the propagation stage, the “baby” plants are moved into a nursery. Here, they will take about two weeks to sufficiently root. Each plant will be pacified and treated with special nutrients and filtered water to regulate growth. This nursery area includes a long light cycle and the lights in here control the growth and movement of the plant. Humidity is this area of the building is downright tropical. It is kept very high to create an almost terrarium feel. Because of the lights in this room, I have on goggles – which quickly steam – as does the lens of my camera.
Cannabis also reportedly has a clear relationship to the human species.
“It has changed us, and we have changed it,” says Ruth, a Grow West Botanist I am introduced to. I like Ruth immediately. She has dreadlocks. I have a feeling I have seen her at Delfest.
Grow West produces 24 varieties – or strains – of plant. Each strain is raised with its intended purpose and a predetermined use. Some plants are crossed with other strains to create genetic hybrids, however. It is also important to note that all the plants grown here are subject to state grow guidelines and very strict rules and regulations. Every strain grown here is grown for a medicinal – not recreational – goal.
Interestingly, each marijuana plant is a female plant but if the plant is stressed too much or doesn’t meet its needs for nutrients and vitamins, it will produce male components.
The next step in the life of the plant is to move into the vegetation and flowering rooms. Here, the plants absorb an intense blue spectrum of light. Each plant needs to be sufficiently sized to move into the flower room. As the plants are grown, each is pruned and cut. As harvesters are “taking down” the plant, they are looking for the cola – or tail – of the plant. In these colas are the flowers that contain the highest concentration and ingredients that will eventually make their way into the product for consumers.
“We are constantly monitoring the variety of the plant,” says Andrew. “We are taking marathon runners and making them sprint.”
In the flowering room, the plants are trained to grown horizontally for best results. Each plant is equipped to defend itself and the compound it produces while in defense of its flower creates a different medicinal effect. The flowering room is where the plants will spend most of their lives. The lighting in this arboretum is intense. CO2 is also pumped into this room in intervals to feed the plants. Here, the plants are considered “adolescents” and like humans, it is in this stage that the plants experience a growth spurt and flower production begins to take place. The plants begin to produce their own special hormones and “personality.” Once the plants ripe, they are harvested.
When the flower is at its peak, it is harvested for full freshness. After that, the next stop is the drying room. This room has an aroma not unlike that of wet hay inside of a barn on a working dairy farm. After the plants are finished drying, a specialist “feels” each plant to determine if the flower is dry enough to enter the curing room. To reach this stage, the plant must still be 73% moist. It is an employee named Colby – whom his fellow workers have nicknamed the “bud whisperer” who is most skilled in knowing when the plant should be cured. A former waiter for a local restaurant, Colby enjoys this new career path. He smiles a lot and is downright giddy to scoop up some of the plants he has harvested and show them off – like prized roses at the county fair. “Smell that,” he says with a wide grin. “Doesn’t that smell nice? Now, smell this one. Can you tell the difference?”
At this point, the plant is reduced to 11% percent moisture. And then each bud is plucked and cured by hand. Grow West is reportedly the only medicinal marijuana plant in the state that hand harvests its plants.
From the curing room, the plants are trimmed and then ultimately packaged and sealed in airtight containers to be shipped to dispensaries. Grow West has three dispensaries of their own in the state – including one on Industrial Boulevard in Cumberland – but the Grow West product itself is shipped by truck to more than 90 state licensed dispensaries in Maryland. Each truck is GPS monitored by GPS by Grow West security. And before the product is shipped, it is stored in a vault the likes of which would rival Fort Knox. Each item is computer inventoried.
Grow West currently employs 80 people – many of whom have horticultural or agricultural degrees of certificates. Others are employees who may have worked for other local companies that left them displaced or dissatisfied. They were then trained and educated to work for Grow West.
“What our employees bring to the table here is a knowledge of botany and horticulture,” says Andrew. “We love our employees here and we treat them with respect. We give out annual awards within the company – we call them the ‘Buddies.”
Grow West moved to the former mill building of the Kelly Springfield plant in September 2017. Its first harvest was that March. The facility produces two harvests a month.
“Grow West is and maintains to be a model company in this field in compliance with every letter of the law,” says Andrew.
Not only does Andrew have to answer to the State of Maryland, he has a higher authority to whom he must report – his mother. The other angle of this story – that I learn as my fascinating nearly two-hour walking tour of the plant ends -- is that Grow West is a family business. My tour guide has been Andrew Valois, a vice president of Grow West. He is related to five of the employees here. His mother is Susan Valois, the president and CEO of the company.
“We have been a family horticultural business and government contractor for 43 years,” says Susan. She is not at all the “Chairman of the Board” type. She seems like “every” mother at the PTA. I find her familiar and very easy to talk to. I end up telling her about family members prescribed Marinol while battling cancer. “This business seemed like a perfect fit. We knew how to write the applications and grow plants. And our family is very passionate about health and wellness.”
Shortly after Maryland law was changed by referendum in 2013 allowing for medical marijuana in the Free State, the Valois family farmers started looking at the opportunity it could provide – not just for their family but as a productive business that could create jobs and economic growth. The Frederick based company looked first at a facility in Garrett County and when that area did not produce results, the family was approached by a prominent community leader in Allegany County. Within two years, the company had a new home inside the former Kelly Plant – located in a building that last had life as a warehouse for Beiderlack but had not had any day to day business inside its walls since 1987.
“And we hired all local companies and contractors to renovate the building,” says Susan. “Members of my family moved here from Frederick to start this company and we are committed to making sure we give back when we can.”
“The benefit to this area right now is that these are good paying jobs,” says William Valois, vice president of Grow West and Andrew’s brother. “And we hope to add more jobs as we move forward. When we first got our license to become a cannabis growing company, I wanted to locate to Western Maryland where we could create jobs. You know, where we come from, adding 50 jobs isn’t a big deal. Adding 50 and 80 jobs to this area changes lives.”
“This is a great community to grow. This community has a great work ethic and you partner that with a good business model and good practice and for us, it’s a win-win,” William says.
“When people see progress, they start seeing growth. You start seeing more business, hotels and restaurants and retail. It all becomes connected,” says Andrew. “There is a warmth in this area that you don’t feel in bigger markets. People seem really happy that we are here, and our employees are very happy here. It’s good to be part of a spark.”