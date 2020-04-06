I have heard it said that using a certain substance – medically and legally of course—can lead to an increased appetite. I just finished writing a feature story for this very issue on my VIP tour through the Grow West plant located in the former Kelly building in Cumberland. And while writing the story, I plowed through an entire box of Strawberry Newtons. Seriously. I finished the story, spell checked it, did some editing to it, and then reached for another fruit filled cookie and there were none left. Then I shook the bag to make sure it was completely empty. I was nibbling as I was writing and apparently got a little carried away. And that is just from writing about it. You have heard of method actors. I must be a method writer.
I was in for quite an education when I toured that facility and I hope it shows in the story. It changed and opened my mind on many levels. Grow West is only one example of this area being right on the brink of change. It may not be tires, or glass, or textiles, but Grow West is providing jobs (and plans to add more soon); it is a productive new company making their home in an otherwise abandoned building, and the company sees a bright future ahead. We have also included an update on what is happening at the Western Maryland Works building – the place that is retraining our work force and incubating new businesses.
“Grow” and “Works” could be the unofficial theme of this edition because those two words describe all of this year’s amazing 35 Under 35. Since 2015, Allegany Magazine has been contacting your suggestions to be featured in this annual spring feature. Every year, we showcase 35 people under the age of 35 who are about to propel our area into the future. They are well on their way to becoming the leaders, business owners, philanthropists, medical professionals, and celebrities of the future. Why do we spotlight these young people? The answer is simple. An entire disenfranchised and disappointed generation lives where we do – and rightly so – this is a generation that watched industry and business leave Allegany County. This is the generation that raised their children in the shadows of empty buildings that once contained factories in which multiple families made a living.
But every April, those folks tell us proudly about their children – young people who are reimagining and repurposing and recycling their hometown – they are entrepeneurs, actors, activists, and athletes. In case you have been keeping track, in the last six years we have highlighted 215 people under the age of 35 who are actively involved in changing the face of our local future. 215! This feature is never about the past or even the present -- this is the edition that is always dedicated to the future – and the creative and motivated generation taking us there.
So, as you read this issue – keep an open mind, take a deep breath, and smile. Relax. Everything is going be okay. Of course, that could just be the Newtons talking.
PS: The April printed version of Allegany Magazine was going to press just as our community and our state began to deal with COVID-19. Please continue to maintain practicing social distancing and safety measures to "flatten" the curve and stop the spread of the virus.