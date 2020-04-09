Visit the County's first business incubator…and find out what’s happening next
It’s happening – and it’s ahead of schedule.
The “grand opening” of the Allegany County Works building has been on the calendar for April 2020 for nearly a year. The big public photo opportunity with community leaders posed behind a long and wide ribbon and posing for the paparazzi and social media savvy is still set to happen later this month.
But a funny thing happened on the way to a grand opening – something that actually isn’t funny at all – the Verso Paper Plant in Luke abruptly shut down last summer.
At that time, county administrator, Brandon Butler, went into action. He called a meeting of county officials and of the building’s first educational and corporate sponsor, Allegany College of Maryland and pushed to get the facility open a lot sooner – even if that meant the entire building would not be done.
And in early February, 23 displaced workers from the Verso plant were the first to receive a new training accreditation through the college at the maker space facility. All 23 “graduated” with their national certification in industrial maintenance and machinery. This certification now allows each student here to have an upper hand in seeking jobs. Moreover, while they were enrolled in the program, because of a state and partial-federal program for terminated workers seeking re-training, each candidate was eligible to collect benefits equal to 18 months of unemployment. It was money the county sought in grants in order to quickly enroll the first 60 people into a training program.
“We had to get the doors open and get these people training as soon as we heard Verso was closing,” Brandon says. “That is what this building and this program is intended to do. It allows people in our community to obtain the training they need and the new skills they need to set them apart from other applicants.”
“You know, because we were able to get this place up and running earlier and act on what we had, 60 former employees of Verso were able to start the program earlier and that means 60 families still got to have Christmas locally this year,” Brandon says.
Where shelves in an empty warehouse once stood as part of the cold Economy Food Warehouse in Laval are now classrooms, meeting rooms, brainstorming areas, state of the art welding and engineering equipment, a computer lab, 3D printers, printing equipment, and four offices that will incubate new businesses in the county for the first 18 months of creation.
“This is the only building and only program of its kind in the Appalachian region,” says Brandon, giving a private guided tour of what is about to be made public. “This is definitely an asset for our area.”
In the months ahead not only will the Allegany County Works Maker Space provide facilities for continuing education and workforce development, it will also have the space for companies to send their current employees “back to school” for additional training – no matter what the field. The versatility and adaptability of the building’s interiors allows for flexible set up for a multitude of training purposes.
“If a company wants their employees to attend seminars or have certain training and their facilities don’t have the space, that is what this space is for,” Brandon says. He is beaming – like a new homeowner showing off a brand new kitchen with all new appliances. “They can take advantage of the space here. Berry Plastics has expressed an interest in using the facility. So has National Jet.”
In November 2018, Allegany County Government and Allegany College of Maryland announced a joint partnership to launch this “incubator and educational center for business development.” The county purchased the 30,000 facility at 37 Lane Ave. in lower Lavale.
“We are thrilled to partner with Allegany County government to establish Western Maryland Works, a makerspace partnership,” said Allegany College of Maryland President Cynthia Bambara. “The college is excited to work collaboratively to better economic development opportunities and provide the education, job training and career preparation services needed by our residents.”
“We want to send a clear message to individuals, small businesses and entrepreneurs from across the east coast and beyond that we are available and prepared to support your future business creation and expansion,” she said.
Allegany County Commissioner Creade Brodie Jr. said the project is much needed.
“One of things we are always asked as commissioners is how do we get a small business off the ground,” Creade said. “This will be one of the first steps. Brandon (Butler) set up a great partnership with everybody. Now, when someone comes up and asks, we got a place to put them and people to help them do it. Everyone you’ll need to see from small business to education will be right here. I see this as really growing our county and helping our workforce get training.”
Allegany County Commission President Jake Shade said the space is a unique asset that other places may not have.
“The high school robotics teams can make use of it for their practices as well,” Shade said. “The facility can help spur the next ideas to expand the county.”
Brandon calls the Western Maryland Works facility the “largest investment in workforce development in Allegany County history.”
To further guarantee success of the project, the county also hired its first workforce development specialist -- Matthew Shipway. He will oversee applications and investments in the building.
“The generation that is coming up is making their own route. This generation is not afraid to change, to evolve, or to take a risk. They have grown up with the internet, and social media, and cell phones. They are used to adapting and changing quickly,” Matthew says. “And this space gives them the space to evolve and learn from each other and grow. This new generation of business leaders isn’t scared.”
According to Matthew, the idea of a “large incubator for small businesses” is one whose time has come for the county.
“This idea is a very modern take on a community focus,” he says. “This is where people will go in the community to learn their business and to learn from others who are in the space.”
The objective of the warehouse is to create space for young business owners to launch and then to push each one through the crucial first two years of any start up. The Maker Space is not intended as a permanent house for any one business – but as a “nest” that entrepreneurs will leave once a business becomes successful and outgrows the need for the facility.
There will be subleased spaces available for businesses – “makers” – who will locate here. Similar “maker spaces” have been met with great successes in larger cities. Brandon believes the same came happen here.
The goal continues to be to attract start-up companies to locate to this facility first – to grow with support and network connections for 18 months within these walls and then to move on to a space of their own. But that – as the saying goes – is just the half of it. The other half of the objective to the facility is for existing companies to use the building for training and education – to send employees or potential employees here to become certified in skills that will either get them the job or get them the promotion.
Brandon Butler says now that is up and running, he believes the Maker Space will change minds about Allegany County and its commitment to growth.
“At the end of the day, I get tired of people saying ‘we can’t. This hasn’t been done before. We have never done it like this’ Well, it’s time we tried and we did things differently,” he says. “This is bigger than economic development. This is shaping communities and giving people hope and creating the future – the future of Allegany County