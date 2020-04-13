THIS IS 2020
ALLEGANY MAGAZINE'S 35 UNDER 35
The 35 people we are about to introduce you to are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each of these 35 is artistically, spiritually, professionally and creatively unique, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they are all from, living or returning to this area, and they are all making positive changes in their communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing. Our community’s future is in the following hands including...
Andrew “AJ” Wagner
Age: 22
How would we “know” you? Well most recently people remember me by my tattoos. Every tattoo on me has a reason behind it so I guess you could say I wear my heart on my sleeves.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? That I travel all the way to Baltimore every week to be a pro wrestler at an organization called MCW Pro Wrestling
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Have a good workout at the gym before work every morning.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Allegany County feels like home because I grew up protected by these mountains, I went to school here in Cumberland my entire life, my friends and family are here, but most importantly I tell my mom this small sentence all the time when I travel to places for wrestling “I can’t get back home to Cumberland fast enough.” People don’t realize how special this small town is until you leave it. My love for Cumberland will never change.
