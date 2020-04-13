THIS IS 2020
ALLEGANY MAGAZINE'S 35 UNDER 35
The 35 people we are about to introduce you to are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each of these 35 is artistically, spiritually, professionally and creatively unique, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they are all from, living or returning to this area, and they are all making positive changes in their communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing. Our community’s future is in the following hands including...
Alicen Greenwald-Steele
Age: 20
How would we “know” you? You’d probably know me by my bright blonde hair, or honestly how loud I am when I laugh! But a lot of people know me by my parents, Ann Steele and Mark Greenwald.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? Something surprising, during head-start through my last day of senior year, I never ever missed a single day of school, I even had to miss senior skip day!
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Allegany County feels like home because no matter who you are or where you are, we are all somehow connected; it’s like we’re this large family throughout the entire county. Although as a college student sometimes struggle to find things to do, looking outside and seeing the beautiful mountainous view is always a pleasure.
Check back over the next weeks as we introduce you to more of this year's 35 Under 35. Or meet all of Allegany Magazine's 35 Under 35 for 2020 in the April 2020 edition of Allegany Magazine -- available now. Call 301-722-4600 for the location still open nearest you....or to make arrangements to have your copy delivered or picked up at our offices.