THIS IS 2020
ALLEGANY MAGAZINE'S 35 UNDER 35
The 35 people we are about to introduce you to are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each of these 35 is artistically, spiritually, professionally and creatively unique, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they are all from, living or returning to this area, and they are all making positive changes in their communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing. Our community’s future is in the following hands including...
Andréa Beall
Age: 32
How would we “know” you? I’m involved in many arts-related and community activities in Allegany County. I am a member of the Allegany Arts Council, the Western Maryland Health System Auxiliary and Leadership Allegany Class of 2011. But most of my time goes to teaching the fundamentals of theatre to school children. I have been the Director of the Bishop Walsh Spartan Theatre for the past eight years and oversee two productions each school year. I’m a graduate of BW and enjoy fostering the love of theatre in young people. I am also recognized for my work at CareVentures, Inc., a healthcare management firm that oversees several companies all dedicated to providing quality, customer-focused healthcare, rehabilitation and consulting services headquartered in Cumberland. I am currently the Director of Outpatient Services for Flagship Rehabilitation, managing daily operations, conducting financial analysis and overseeing outpatient programs. I also have the title of Director of Marketing for CareVenures Inc., in which I provide assistance with all brand positioning, creative development, marketing campaigns, advertisements, and market research, for over six companies in the Mid-Atlantic Region.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Allegany County has always felt like a “magnet” to me. It didn’t matter the distances I traveled, the adventures I’ve been on, the places I lived…I always returned home. Allegany County is unique in many ways. I appreciate the beauty that changes each season, the access to the outdoors, the ability to get involved, the inclusiveness and friendly vibes.
Check back over the next weeks as we introduce you to more of this year's 35 Under 35. Or meet all of Allegany Magazine's 35 Under 35 for 2020 in the April 2020 edition of Allegany Magazine