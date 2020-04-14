THIS IS 2020
ALLEGANY MAGAZINE'S 35 UNDER 35
The 35 people we are about to introduce you to are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each of these 35 is artistically, spiritually, professionally and creatively unique, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they are all from, living or returning to this area, and they are all making positive changes in their communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing. Our community’s future is in the following hands including...
Brett Reel
Age: 22
How would we “know” you? I’ve appeared in shows with West Virginia Theater East, Potomac State College, Cumberland Theatre, The Embassy Theater, and McCoy’s Grand Theater. In the last three years, I’ve appeared in 15 productions.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? People who have never met me are always interested to learn about a near fatal car accident I had in February, 2016. My lungs collapsed multiple times, ribs were broken, and I took on a severe head injury. People are always surprised to learn this because I recovered from it so quickly and I pack such a positive attitude towards life but it’s because of how close I came to not being here that I have such a positive attitude. Also, I can’t ride a bike.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve watched The Notebook. Haters can hate, that movie is a masterpiece.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? My favorite thing about this area comes from the feeling of driving the roads with my windows down and some indie folk song playing through my speakers. That seems like a scene from a young adult novel but I’m a young adult, so why not? There’s something so aesthetically pleasing in the sights mixed with the color changing trees and the air against your face. Words can’t explain.
