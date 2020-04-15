THIS IS 2020
ALLEGANY MAGAZINE'S 35 UNDER 35
The 35 people we are about to introduce you to are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each of these 35 is artistically, spiritually, professionally and creatively unique, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they are all from, living or returning to this area, and they are all making positive changes in their communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing. Our community’s future is in the following hands including...
Chase Hyson
Age: 30
How would we “know” you? You could say that people know me by my compassion, energy, and gentle presence. They also may know me by coming to my weekly bodywork and coaching classes at the Mindbody Center. A holistic wellness studio dedicated to reclaiming the health and wellness of its community.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? When I was in the sixth grade, I did my social studies fair project on the Farmer’s Almanac and was actually put in the Almanac for making it to second place at the county social studies fair. (2001)
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I like my Bloody Marys to be made with red wine instead of vodka.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I grew up in the area and always visited Cumberland and Lavale. I went to Allegany College of Maryland, where I received my Associates Degree in Therapeutic Massage and I also went back later to get my credits for leadership development.
What two words best describe you? Kind and Passionate
