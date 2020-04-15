THIS IS 2020
ALLEGANY MAGAZINE'S 35 UNDER 35
The 35 people we are about to introduce you to are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each of these 35 is artistically, spiritually, professionally and creatively unique, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they are all from, living or returning to this area, and they are all making positive changes in their communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing. Our community’s future is in the following hands including...
Cody Matthews
Age: 22
How would we “know” you? You probably know me from my fight career. I was a 2x Short Gap, Tough-man Champion, as well as accumulating a 6-0 amateur MMA record, with all 6 wins being finishes. I won Cagezilla’s Bantam-weight title, and most recently fought for legendary UFC fighter Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone on the inaugural card of Cowboy Fight Series. I will also be making my pro debut in the near future. I also wrestled for Mountain Ridge in high school where I graduated in 2015, and still stay involved with local wrestling community.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? Outside of a ring or a cage, I have never had any physical altercations, and don’t plan on ever having any.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Junk food is a guilty pleasure of mine, specifically pizza, ice cream, and doughnuts. I’m not always allowed to have junk food, so I tend to crave it a lot, especially when I go eight weeks without in preparation for a fight.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Allegany County is where I have lived my entire life. I had lived my whole life in Lonaconing, until just recently moving to Frostburg. Allegany County has shaped who I am as a person. The people I have been surrounded by and experiences I have had in Allegany County have played a major role in who I am today.
