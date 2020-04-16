THIS IS 2020
ALLEGANY MAGAZINE'S 35 UNDER 35
The 35 people we are about to introduce you to are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each of these 35 is artistically, spiritually, professionally and creatively unique, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they are all from, living or returning to this area, and they are all making positive changes in their communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing. Our community’s future is in the following hands including...
Connor McCabe
Age: 19
How would we “know” you? I’ve been in musical theatre stage productions since I was 11 months old! I’m also a black belt instructor at Kick Masters Karate in Frostburg and I’ve been training there for almost 15 years.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I don’t know about surprising but I’ve never been out of the country. The rest of my family has, but not me!
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Make someone laugh. That’s my biggest goal in life. Even if it’s just my friends or my family, laughter keeps me going. If you cause laughter, I feel like you make the world a little brighter.
What was the hardest thing you did today? Physically- get out of bed, I was cold this morning! Mentally- it’s always a struggle to push past my self doubts. “Is somebody going to judge me”, “Is that a stupid idea.” It’s always gratifying to break through that wall and be able to accomplish something.
What do you do for fun? I sing, play games, I like to read- I’m partial to singing and acting though! I blame my parents for that.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I like to draw as a kind of stress relief. I especially like to make pixel art. It’s pretty therapeutic watching things come together one pixel at a time.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? It’s where I was born! I just love the community that I have here. It gives me a sense that people are really connected and I love that feeling.
What two words best describe you? Lanky and goofy. In my opinion they’re my two best qualities!
