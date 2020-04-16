THIS IS 2020
ALLEGANY MAGAZINE'S 35 UNDER 35
The 35 people we are about to introduce you to are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each of these 35 is artistically, spiritually, professionally and creatively unique, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they are all from, living or returning to this area, and they are all making positive changes in their communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing. Our community’s future is in the following hands including...
Dana Bridges
Age: 28
How would we “know” you? - I was the marketing coordinator for FrostburgFirst: A Maryland Main Street Community, and am the Assistant Director of Mountain City Traditional Arts and the FSU Appalachian Festival. Additionally I volunteer for, and assist in the implementation of a variety of local events including the Whiskey Rebellion Festival and the Frostburg Winter Market. I am also very active in community theatre, most notably directing at the Embassy Theatre last year and volunteering with Mountain Ridge Performing Arts. Most of these events, and all of the theatre, I have worked alongside my fiancé, David Knotts.
What was the hardest thing you did today? Before 2020 I would have said balancing the amount of jobs and volunteering I do; deciding which ones get my attention on a given day. But since this year began the hardest thing is trying to stay involved in the community that shaped David and my life … but doing it without him.
What do you do for fun? David and I both had a passion for technical theatre and help a variety of local companies and dance schools. It's a true labor of love and the place we found our closest friends.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I was born and raised here. David and I planned our life here. I love the diverse and embracing community and the beauty of the Appalachian region, and I see so much potential for arts and community growth in Allegany County.
