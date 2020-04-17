THIS IS 2020
ALLEGANY MAGAZINE'S 35 UNDER 35
The 35 people we are about to introduce you to are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each of these 35 is artistically, spiritually, professionally and creatively unique, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they are all from, living or returning to this area, and they are all making positive changes in their communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing. Our community’s future is in the following hands including...
Daniel Diehl
Age: 14
How would we “know” you? I swim for the Cumberland YMCA Sea Otters and have broken every individual team record for the 11-12 year old and 13-14 year old age groups. At 12 years old I qualified for the 2018 YMCA Long Course National Championship, swimming the 200 long course meter backstroke. At 13, I competed at the 2019 YMCA Short Course Nationals in the 100 yard backstroke, 200 yard backstroke, 100 yard freestyle, and advanced to the finals in the 200 yard individual medley. At the 2019 Long Course Nationals, I was the youngest swimmer to advance to the finals in each of my events. I placed 5th in the 50 meter backstroke, 5th in the 100 meter backstroke, 8th in the 200 meter individual medley, 11th in the 200 meter backstroke and 14th in the 50 meter butterfly. I set the 11-12 year old age group records in short course yards for the 50 back and 200 back. In August 2018, I broke Maryland state long course records in the 50, 100, and 200 backstroke. It was most exciting to crush the 200 individual medley record previously held by Michael Phelps at the 2018 MD Long Course Championship Meet. I was recognized by Maryland Swimming as both the 2017-2018 twelve-year old Short Course Swimmer of the Year and the Long Course Swimmer of the Year. In 2019, I set the Maryland 100 and 200 long course meter backstroke records. At the 19th Annual Maryland Winterfest Championship in January 2020, I set the Maryland 50 yard freestyle record with a time of 21.42 seconds and the Maryland 100 yard backstroke record with a time of 49.36 seconds. I am currently the top swimmer in the country in the 100 yard backstroke for my age group. My goal is to qualify for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials.
