THIS IS 2020
ALLEGANY MAGAZINE'S 35 UNDER 35
The 35 people we are about to introduce you to are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each of these 35 is artistically, spiritually, professionally and creatively unique, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they are all from, living or returning to this area, and they are all making positive changes in their communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing. Our community’s future is in the following hands including...
Denise Adams
Age: 21
How would we “know” you? I am super involved in the community, specifically in the theatre world. I have worked with Acting Out for ALS, The Embassy Theatre, Cumberland Theatre and Frostburg State University Theatre. However, what I am most proud of is being the Artistic Director for Braddock Middle School’s drama club, Braddock on Broadway! I have been the director for four years now and love every second of working with these kids.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Sing! Whether it’s singing along with the radio or at a show rehearsal or praise team practice, you can count on me singing.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Allegany County is somewhere that I have grown up in and grown in as a person. These mountains are just too beautiful not to love; plus being a local in my college friend group, I get to share all my favorite places in Allegany County with them. Like the Historic Downtown Mall for antique shopping or walking along Main Street Frostburg for a bite to eat and checking out the bookstore.
Check back over the next weeks as we introduce you to more of this year's 35 Under 35. Or meet all of Allegany Magazine's 35 Under 35 for 2020 in the April 2020 edition of Allegany Magazine -- available now. Call 301-722-4600 for the location still open nearest you....or to make arrangements to have your copy delivered or picked up at our offices.