THIS IS 2020
ALLEGANY MAGAZINE'S 35 UNDER 35
The 35 people we are about to introduce you to are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each of these 35 is artistically, spiritually, professionally and creatively unique, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they are all from, living or returning to this area, and they are all making positive changes in their communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing. Our community’s future is in the following hands including...
Derick Fisher
Age: 32
How would we know you? I joined the Fire/EMS service at the age of 17. I have volunteered at Little Orleans Fire Department since then and currently hold the rank of Lieutenant. I started working in Allegany County at Frostburg Area Ambulance and continued working there until they closed their doors. In 2013, I joined Allegany County Department of Emergency Services as a part-time EMT and eventually became full time in 2017.
What do you do for fun? I am the type of person that has to keep busy. I do not like sitting around very often. I am always willing to help someone even if I do not have the time to do so. When I am not at work, I pass the time by refinishing old furniture, building custom wood furniture and antiquing. Things that I have made from woodworking include tables and hutches. I like to assist with functions at my volunteer station, run fire/ems calls in my community. I also enjoy spending most of my time outdoors. I especially enjoy going to Disney World with my wife and two daughters.
Why is Allegany County home? I like Allegany County for the diversity of people that live there and travel through. Including the ones I meet along the way by working for Allegany County EMS. I also love the outdoor wonders that the county has to offer.
