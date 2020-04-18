THIS IS 2020
ALLEGANY MAGAZINE'S 35 UNDER 35
The 35 people we are about to introduce you to are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each of these 35 is artistically, spiritually, professionally and creatively unique, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they are all from, living or returning to this area, and they are all making positive changes in their communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing. Our community’s future is in the following hands including...
Douglas Widdows Jr
Age: 25
How would we “know” you? That red head that rides bikes and went to South Africa and Denmark, or one of the dudes on the cover of Allegany Magazine’s July 2018 “Get out and play” issue.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I fold my clothes multiple times until they are perfect.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Take a nap. Naps are essential to function.
What do you do for fun? I love riding around on my bike, or getting out and adventuring the area with friends, taking my dog out for hikes and car rides, and sessions at the gym.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I love taking bubble baths. Best way to relax at night!
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Gosh, this place is beautiful. How can someone not love this place? We actually get four seasons, that’s a blessing for sure! It’s super convenient that we’re in close driving distance to big cities, but you can always count on coming back home and enjoying a more quite, laid back area. As much as I’ve traveled over the years, there’s no place I’d rather be. Allegany County will always be home.
