THIS IS 2020
ALLEGANY MAGAZINE'S 35 UNDER 35
The 35 people we are about to introduce you to are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each of these 35 is artistically, spiritually, professionally and creatively unique, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they are all from, living or returning to this area, and they are all making positive changes in their communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing. Our community’s future is in the following hands including...
Dylan Pellegrin
Age: 34
How would we “know” you? I have been in car sales for seven years, six of them being at Thomas Cumberland Subaru Hyundai
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I am one of seven children and have nine nieces and nephews.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Drink coffee, the stronger the better.
What was the hardest thing you did today? Got my six year old daughter ready for picture day.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Old houses. I love seeing old houses and just admiring all the attention to detail and seeing the potential that they have.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I have lived in Allegany County for the past 10 years and I feel more at home here than I do back on the eastern shore of Maryland. The slower pace, the people and the amazing views all make this area a great place to call home and raise my two children. There is a true sense of family here and that takes priority over all, something I try to live by every day. No matter what is going on in my life, how busy work is my family is the most important thing.
