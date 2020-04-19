THIS IS 2020
ALLEGANY MAGAZINE'S 35 UNDER 35
The 35 people we are about to introduce you to are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each of these 35 is artistically, spiritually, professionally and creatively unique, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they are all from, living or returning to this area, and they are all making positive changes in their communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing. Our community’s future is in the following hands including...
Erin Langan
Age: 18
How would we “know” you? I played numerous sports and did many activities at Bishop Walsh School while in high school, and I’ve been in over 40 local theater productions ranging anywhere from “Into the Woods” to “A Christmas Carol” to “Jesus Christ Superstar”. I was among the leading scorers in the area for soccer last year, and I was the 2019 Bishop Walsh Homecoming Queen. I always like to be busy, and I love to talk to people. It’s likely that you’ve seen me around town somewhere, whether it was in a Mock Trial match, on the tennis court, or at the local farmer’s market!
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? My guiltiest pleasure is currently that I love listening to music in other languages. I listen to a lot of Spanish music, but my newest musical endeavor is Turkish rap. I have a friend from Istanbul who played it for me once or twice, and now I’m hooked! I have taken five years of Spanish now, but don’t be fooled. I don’t know a single word of Turkish!
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Allegany County feels like home because it is what shaped me into who I am. I was born here, and all of my favorite and most important memories were made here. The whole area gives me a feeling that I struggle to put into words. When I think of Allegany County, I simply think it’s where my heart resides.
