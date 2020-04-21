THIS IS 2020
ALLEGANY MAGAZINE'S 35 UNDER 35
The 35 people we are about to introduce you to are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each of these 35 is artistically, spiritually, professionally and creatively unique, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they are all from, living or returning to this area, and they are all making positive changes in their communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing. Our community’s future is in the following hands including...
Gavin Hopkins
Age: 20
How would we “know” you? Most people know of me through my job (I’m currently an automotive Sales Professional at Weimer Chevrolet of Cumberland) but to make a long story short, I'm just your average small town guy. I get up to hit the gym, work my 9-6pm shift, and then it's home for dinner. As beige as that sounds, it's what makes me, me, and I love every second of it.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Talk to someone I've never met. Whether it be about a car, truck, or their dog Pickles, it makes no difference to me. In a world consumed by technology, you'd be amazed at how one conversation face to face with a person, could make the difference.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Besides living in Allegany County all of my life, what really makes this place feel like home, is the people. I’m never ceased to be amazed at the kind, pleasant people I get the opportunity to meet on a day to day basis. It’s nice to see that there are still great people out there, and it's even nicer to say I have the pleasure of sharing this area with them.
