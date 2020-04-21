THIS IS 2020
ALLEGANY MAGAZINE'S 35 UNDER 35
The 35 people we are about to introduce you to are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each of these 35 is artistically, spiritually, professionally and creatively unique, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they are all from, living or returning to this area, and they are all making positive changes in their communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing. Our community’s future is in the following hands including...
Grace Lauder
Age: 18
How would we “know” you? You might know me from the February 2019 cover of Allegany Magazine, but I have also helped publish multiple works such as "Dear Old High School" and the new and improved Alcohi Mirror through Allegany's historical research/methods class. You can find me at Frostburg State University during the day and at Buttercup Boutique in the evenings!
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I have recently joined a sorority at Frostburg State University!
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I spend about $300 a month on makeup, because I love it so much! I love having new products to play with and to find a new style to wear!
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Allegany County is home to me because practically everyone I hold close to my heart it here! Majority of my family on both sides are in Allegany County, I was born and raised here, and most of my closest friends are from here!
