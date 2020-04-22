THIS IS 2020
ALLEGANY MAGAZINE'S 35 UNDER 35
The 35 people we are about to introduce you to are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each of these 35 is artistically, spiritually, professionally and creatively unique, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they are all from, living or returning to this area, and they are all making positive changes in their communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing. Our community’s future is in the following hands including...
Joseph Nelson
Age: 23
How would we “know” you? As the friendly weekend bartender at Hennys Bar and Grill in Lavale, always thinking of new cocktail ideas and serving them with a smile.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I’m passionate about dogs. If I could own a farm I would rescue all the dogs around the area and live happily ever after with them.
What do you do for fun? I take my dog to the local Frostburg dog park and let him mingle with his local buds. And I like to travel either locally in Maryland or out of the state.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? How we come together from all walks of life and enjoy events in the downtown area, and boost for the spirit and energy of what a small hometown should feel like. Growing up was not ideal for me but with the guidance and support of the many people throughout Allegany County I became the man I am today. That is one of the many reasons this place will always be home to me, no matter where I may branch to. Allegany County will always be where the heart is.
