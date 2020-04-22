THIS IS 2020
ALLEGANY MAGAZINE'S 35 UNDER 35
The 35 people we are about to introduce you to are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each of these 35 is artistically, spiritually, professionally and creatively unique, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they are all from, living or returning to this area, and they are all making positive changes in their communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing. Our community’s future is in the following hands including...
Jonna Schartiger
Age: 31
How would we “know” you? For years I was a life guard at the Bel Air Community Pool, Dan’s Mountain Pool and Rocky Gap State Park, I have coached swim team and I may have taught your children to swim! I also taught life guard, first aid and CPR classes in the area. I am now employed by IBM and have worked for the company for more than two years.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I have coached U6, youth soccer for LaVale Soccer Club for the past two seasons! I have had teams full of All Stars each year and love watching them grow and gain confidence in themselves and in the sport.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I’m a sucker for a sprinkle ice-cream cone!
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I left the area and have lived in a few different states over the last seven years, they never really felt like home. My roots and my family are here, in Western Maryland. I love the mountains and the changing of the seasons. I have recently move back to the area and couldn’t be more excited for my future here. This is home and where I want to be!
Check back over the next weeks as we introduce you to more of this year's 35 Under 35. Or meet all of Allegany Magazine's 35 Under 35 for 2020 in the April 2020 edition of Allegany Magazine -- available now. Call 301-722-4600 for the location still open nearest you....or to make arrangements to have your copy delivered or picked up at our offices.