THIS IS 2020
ALLEGANY MAGAZINE'S 35 UNDER 35
The 35 people we are about to introduce you to are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each of these 35 is artistically, spiritually, professionally and creatively unique, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they are all from, living or returning to this area, and they are all making positive changes in their communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing. Our community’s future is in the following hands including...
Kari Hendershot
Age: 32
How would we “know” you? You would know me because I am a speech-language pathologist for the Allegany County Public Schools. I work at Parkside Elementary School and Braddock Middle School. I also do some per diem work at the Western Maryland Health System. However, my favorite title is “Will’s mom.”
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I grew up in Allegany County and left for Towson University in the fall of 2005. A good job opportunity and a special guy (who I am lucky to now call my husband) brought me home in the Summer of 2011. Allegany County feels like home because it is where my husband, Ben, and I are raising our family. We enjoy seeing our son, Will, visit the same places and spending time with the same people we did while growing up in this great community.
What two words best describe you? Determined and passionate. But as I am typing out these answers: “Tired Mom.”
