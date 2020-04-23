THIS IS 2020
ALLEGANY MAGAZINE'S 35 UNDER 35
The 35 people we are about to introduce you to are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each of these 35 is artistically, spiritually, professionally and creatively unique, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they are all from, living or returning to this area, and they are all making positive changes in their communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing. Our community’s future is in the following hands including...
Lexy Eden Llewellyn
Age: 22
How would we “know” you? I have lived in Maryland (Allegany County specifically) my entire life. I attended Mountain Ridge High School where I played volleyball, ran track, and danced on the Diamonds dance team. I also attended my Freshman year of college at Frostburg State University. I have always been an active member in the community.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? A lot of people are surprised to learn that I’m in the United States Army Reserve and went on deployment in 2017-18 and will be commissioning as an officer in the US Army in May of 2020.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I love listening to Johnny Cash - a lot of people my age find it “strange” because it is so different from today’s music and old country music has fallen to the wayside, but his music is a classic that I could listen to for hours on end. People these days just need to “get rhythm.”
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Allegany feels like home because it is my home. The mountains, the community, the atmosphere of the area make it a place that is unlike any other and is irreplaceable no matter how many miles you travel. No matter how long you’re gone, everyone of the area welcomes you back with open and supportive arms.
