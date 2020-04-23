THIS IS 2020
ALLEGANY MAGAZINE'S 35 UNDER 35
The 35 people we are about to introduce you to are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each of these 35 is artistically, spiritually, professionally and creatively unique, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they are all from, living or returning to this area, and they are all making positive changes in their communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing. Our community’s future is in the following hands including...
McClairen Eisenhour
Age: 15
How would we “know” you? You might have seen me as the co-host of Walt Disney World’s “Around the World in 60 Seconds” currently on Instagram and YouTube. I’ve also been doing local theatre since the age of eight when I landed my first role as Mushu in the musical Mulan. You might have also seen me on Cumberland Theatre’s stage in White Christmas and Gypsy. I have also traveled around the country for auditions and callbacks, including Los Angeles, NYC and Washington, DC. In February, I was flown out to LA for a final callback for the Nickelodeon show “All That.” And I am represented by G. Gardner Talent Management in D.C. and Take 3 Talent based in New York City.
What is something about you people would be surprised to learn? President Dwight D. Eisenhower is my fifth cousin.
What do you do for fun? Acting, singing and dancing. When I’m not onstage, I love eating at Klines Restaurant in the Narrows with my family, traveling, and volunteering with her youth group.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Allegany County feels like home because it’s where my family, friends, and school are. When I’m traveling or auditioning, I still miss home. Nothing beats the mountains and small town support of Western Maryland.
