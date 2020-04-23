THIS IS 2020
ALLEGANY MAGAZINE'S 35 UNDER 35
The 35 people we are about to introduce you to are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each of these 35 is artistically, spiritually, professionally and creatively unique, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they are all from, living or returning to this area, and they are all making positive changes in their communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing. Our community’s future is in the following hands including...
Olivia Kesner
Age: 20
How would we “know” you? I am part owner of the Hummingbird cafe where I bake all the desserts, waitress and occasionally work in the kitchen! I love to be busy, so I work wherever I am needed while still making time for the desserts!
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I have owned and showed horses my whole life! Since opening the restaurant I have not had the time to show, but I still own my horse and love to spend time grooming and riding him around the farm!
Why does Allegany County feel like home? The people in and around Allegany County have great hearts and love to help and support those around them! In the restaurant business I have met so many great people that come in and automatically feel like part of the family!
What two words best describe you? Honest and ambitious
