THIS IS 2020
ALLEGANY MAGAZINE'S 35 UNDER 35
The 35 people we are about to introduce you to are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each of these 35 is artistically, spiritually, professionally and creatively unique, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they are all from, living or returning to this area, and they are all making positive changes in their communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing. Our community’s future is in the following hands including...
Paul Joseph Miltenberger
Age: 23
How would we “know” you? Well, of course, people know me as a trailblazer in Allegany County.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I lived in a spiritual community in Colorado called Sunrise Ranch for half a year.
What was the hardest thing you did today? The hardest thing I did today was not scroll through social media for an hour before work.
What do you do for fun? I like to read, hike, camp, swim, run, watch Netflix, hang out with friends, and learn new languages.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I love to put on music and act like I am performing for a huge crowd of people.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Allegany County feels like home because that is where all my friends and family are. I have so many wonderful memories in Allegany County that have made Allegany County forever imprinted in my mind. Also, the beautiful nature and mountains are like none other. Allegany County has a unique hometown feel that cannot be duplicated, and that's why Allegany County will always be my home.
What two words best describe you? Unique and ambitious.
