THIS IS 2020
ALLEGANY MAGAZINE'S 35 UNDER 35
The 35 people we are about to introduce you to are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each of these 35 is artistically, spiritually, professionally and creatively unique, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they are all from, living or returning to this area, and they are all making positive changes in their communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing. Our community’s future is in the following hands including...
Robert Scott Smith
Age: 28
How would we “know” you? I’ve appeared in plays at both The Cumberland Theatre and The Embassy Theatre.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I’m actually pretty handy at using a sewing machine.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? My day isn’t complete unless I listen to some music and meditate.
What do you do for fun? I really enjoy making/building things like sewing or being crafty. I get that from both of my parents.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I grew up in Allegany County and so many of my close friends and relatives still live here. It’s hard to not be reminded of good memories everywhere I go. Allegany County is, and always will be my home.
Check back over the next weeks as we introduce you to more of this year's 35 Under 35. Or meet all of Allegany Magazine's 35 Under 35 for 2020 in the April 2020 edition of Allegany Magazine -- available now. Call 301-722-4600 for the location still open nearest you....or to make arrangements to have your copy delivered or picked up at our offices.