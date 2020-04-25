THIS IS 2020
ALLEGANY MAGAZINE'S 35 UNDER 35
The 35 people we are about to introduce you to are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each of these 35 is artistically, spiritually, professionally and creatively unique, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they are all from, living or returning to this area, and they are all making positive changes in their communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing. Our community’s future is in the following hands including...
Sam DeMartino
Age: 20
How would we “know” you? I’m a singer/songwriter and filmmaker. You may have seen me behind a video camera at events on the Frostburg State University campus or in the community at Frostburg Storybook Holiday or DelFest. You might have even seen me on stage, performing my original music or playing guitar for the local band “Golf of Mexico.” Or you could have heard my original music online. I was born and raised in Frostburg, Maryland, and I’m a graduate of Bishop Walsh School. I’m currently attending Frostburg State University and studying Mass Communication. But mostly, people know me by asking, “Hey! Aren’t you Ty DeMartino’s son?"
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I have a twin brother who is opposite of me in a lot of ways. We’re not identical. He loves science. He loves sports. And well, I don’t.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I have never lived anywhere else than Allegany County. I’m heading to study abroad for a semester in England. While I’m looking forward to the experience, I know I’ll miss home and these mountains.
What two words best describe you? Passionate. Chill.
