THIS IS 2020
ALLEGANY MAGAZINE'S 35 UNDER 35
The 35 people we are about to introduce you to are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each of these 35 is artistically, spiritually, professionally and creatively unique, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they are all from, living or returning to this area, and they are all making positive changes in their communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing. Our community’s future is in the following hands including...
Sam Vega
Age: 30
How would we “know” you? I believe most people in the community would know me from my work with the Coalition on Adult Basic Education (COABE). Back in 2018, I was selected to participate in the Ambassador training program that was held in Phoenix, AZ at the COABE National Conference. There I learned how to advocate for Adult Education, and back in March of this year, I went back to the COABE conference but this time as a presenter. I presented on the stories of empowerment and self-efficacy of adult learners in Allegany County. I also attend Frostburg State University and work at Department of Social Services as a Family Support Worker.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I eat a bag of popcorn every night with my boyfriend.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? My sister and my niece Adeline make this place feel like home. Since moving from New York City to Allegany County I have been able to enjoy the little things that life has to offer. I've gotten to know the people that have grown up here, build relationships, and enjoy the spectacular view of the mountain scenery. Life is certainly different here, but I get to build wonderful memories with my family. I couldn't ask for anything more.
