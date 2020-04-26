THIS IS 2020
ALLEGANY MAGAZINE'S 35 UNDER 35
The 35 people we are about to introduce you to are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each of these 35 is artistically, spiritually, professionally and creatively unique, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they are all from, living or returning to this area, and they are all making positive changes in their communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing. Our community’s future is in the following hands including...
Sarah Joelle Willetts
Age: 33
How would we “know” you? I’m a partner at Noonan Willetts, Attorneys at Law. We primarily handle family and criminal matters in Maryland and West Virginia.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I was an agriculture major in undergrad. I rode horses and took care of goats and cows as a part of the curriculum. One year on Christmas Eve, I even delivered a baby goat that was unable to walk due to complications during the delivery.
What was the hardest thing you did today? The hardest thing I did today is the hardest thing I do every day – balancing being objective with being empathetic. In this job, it is difficult to marry objectivity with being empathetic as most of the situations we handle are emotionally charged
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Happy Meals. I love them and have zero shame admitting it.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? It’s the people, it’s the routine, it’s the mountains, it’s the nuances that make Allegany County – Coney Island, Lion’s Chicken, the downtown mall, the weather! It took moving away for a brief period of time to realize how much this county really is home!
