THIS IS 2020
ALLEGANY MAGAZINE'S 35 UNDER 35
The 35 people we are about to introduce you to are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each of these 35 is artistically, spiritually, professionally and creatively unique, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they are all from, living or returning to this area, and they are all making positive changes in their communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing. Our community’s future is in the following hands including...
Sean Mullaney
Age: 20
How would we know you?
You’ve probably seen me around town, whether it was on the basketball court as a local basketball official or cutting grass for my lawncare business, Clean Cut. I love to support the local scene and I’m always busy doing something in Allegany County, so there’s a good chance you’ve run into me somewhere!
Your day doesn’t feel complete unless you get a chance to do what?
My day doesn’t feel complete unless I get the chance to spend time with the people I love.
Because my days are usually incredibly busy, I don’t get too much time to relax and simply be around some of the people who mean the most to me. Even so, I’ll always make time for what’s most important- family! And my dog, of course.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures?
My guilty pleasure is reading the basketball rulebook even on my days off!
Why does Allegany County feel like home?
For me, it’s simple. My family has been involved in the community for years, and I’m lucky to have grown up being involved in my own ways as well. I love Allegany County, and I feel that there’s no better place in which I could’ve grown up and made all my memories. I have an indescribable passion for my hometown, and I’m thankful every day to live my life here.
Check back over the next weeks as we introduce you to more of this year's 35 Under 35. Or meet all of Allegany Magazine's 35 Under 35 for 2020 in the April 2020 edition of Allegany Magazine -- available now. Call 301-722-4600 for the location still open nearest you....or to make arrangements to have your copy delivered or picked up at our offices.