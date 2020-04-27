THIS IS 2020
ALLEGANY MAGAZINE'S 35 UNDER 35
The 35 people we are about to introduce you to are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each of these 35 is artistically, spiritually, professionally and creatively unique, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they are all from, living or returning to this area, and they are all making positive changes in their communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing. Our community’s future is in the following hands including...
Sera Beth Weaver
Age: 30
How would we "know" you? I'm a yoga instructor who has taught in Allegany County for four years. Right from the get-go I intentionally sought out employment in as many community settings as possible; from the YMCA, WMHS, LaVale Library, AHEC West, Fort Hill High School to Allegany College and at the Allegany Medical Marijuana Dispensary. I recently opened my own yoga studio on National Highway in Lavale. There is a really good chance that I've taught you, or someone you know yoga!
What is something about you that other would be surprised to learn? In college I had an amazing opportunity to perform at Carnegie Hall in NYC with the Penn State Choir. I graduated summa cum laude from Penn State with a degree in Nutritional Sciences, but singing was always where I felt the most connected, to myself and to the others. I aim to share the experience of true connection with all of my yoga, meditation and nutrition clients.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Yoga Nidra! It's guided meditation practice where you remain perfectly still while lying on your back. It's a reset for your entire nervous system. I can go a day without traditional yoga, but without yoga nidra my whole day just falls apart. I swear by it and practice twice daily for physiological benefits.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I grew up in Alleghany County, PA, so it's strangely fitting that I'm living here now. My fondest memories as a child were the trips to my grandparents' 100 acre farm; this county feels so similar because I'm surrounded by natural beauty. Home is where the heart is, and my heart is invested in making this community a happier, healthier place.
What two words best describe you? Aparagriaha and Samatva.
Check back over the next weeks as we introduce you to more of this year's 35 Under 35. Or meet all of Allegany Magazine's 35 Under 35 for 2020 in the April 2020 edition of Allegany Magazine -- available now. Call 301-722-4600 for the location still open nearest you....or to make arrangements to have your copy delivered or picked up at our offices.