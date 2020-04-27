THIS IS 2020
ALLEGANY MAGAZINE'S 35 UNDER 35
The 35 people we are about to introduce you to are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each of these 35 is artistically, spiritually, professionally and creatively unique, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they are all from, living or returning to this area, and they are all making positive changes in their communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing. Our community’s future is in the following hands including...
Tysen Ott
Age: 25
How would we “know” you? I am an Instructional Assistant at CCTE. I volunteer locally for Young Life. I coach JV Boys soccer at Allegany.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I have a pet hedgehog named Penelope.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Know that I made a positive, Christ-like impact in someone else’s life.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I enjoy watching other people play video games on YouTube. I play some too, just not as much as I watch other people.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? It’s where I live and grew up. I love the mountains and the small city atmosphere. I hope to raise a family here one day and couldn’t imagine leaving.
What two words best describe you? Committed. Optimistic.
