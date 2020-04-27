THIS IS 2020
ALLEGANY MAGAZINE'S 35 UNDER 35
The 35 people we are about to introduce you to are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each of these 35 is artistically, spiritually, professionally and creatively unique, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they are all from, living or returning to this area, and they are all making positive changes in their communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, attractive reasons why our area is still in the upswing. Our community’s future is in the following hands including...
William (Woody) Snoberger
Age: 34
How would we “know” you? Most people probably know me as the "Runner Guy" or as a math teacher at Frankfort Middle School or Cross Country/Track coach at Frankfort High School. I recently finished top 100 in the 2018 Boston Marathon out of 30,000 runners and have won about every local road race I have run in the last five years. I have coached two State Championship runner-up Cross Country teams (2012, 2015) and have been teaching math for the last 12 years.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I married my High School sweetheart Molly when I was 19 and we have been married for 15 years in December. Another fact that may surprise people is that when I am in full fledged marathon training I will run an average of 15-18 miles a day for months on end averaging more than 100 miles a week (or more miles than I drive to work in the week)
What was the hardest thing you did today? Try to teach 8th graders how to do operations using Scientific Notation and teaching 6th graders to do fraction operations.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I have lived in this area my entire life. My wife and I went away for college, but always had a calling to be back here. I love the small town atmosphere, the country roads and trails we have available to run and bike, my family being within driving distance, my training partners that have become like family over the years, the relationships I have made with kids through teaching and coaching are all factors that make this area feel like home, even when I am away.
