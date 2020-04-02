In the hard copy published edition of our April 2020 issue, we gave Times-News Managing Editor John Smith the "Last Word." As we introduce the April edition, we felt it was more timely to give John the "first word " online.
An Open Letter from the Cumberland Times-News
Now more than ever calls for truth
Dealing with the unknown and coming together as a community
The role of the media as a community’s source for information is more important than ever as the ongoing coronavirus and our response to it has us all on edge.
We’re doing the best we can to deal with the unknowns, including health concerns and an unstable economy, surrounding COVID-19. The staff at the Cumberland Times-News and our sister publication of Allegany Magazine has been working tirelessly over the past few weeks to give readers the latest information on everything from school and business closings to meals delivered to homebound students and senior citizens. We are posting the names of restaurants online that are open for delivery or curb-side services. We are reporting on the good news happening as our community comes together as well. While things are rough right now, it’s not all bad news.
I think we can all agree that this novel coronavirus is unlike anything we’ve ever dealt with as a country. A constant news stream floods our TVs, inboxes and social media feeds. And, with that comes a lot of misinformation.
Families have been forced to adapt a “new normal” way of life — one where they’re spending more time together — which may be a good thing.
Our intent as a responsible news organization is to inform, not scare. We take this responsibility seriously, but in the case of the coronavirus, we can’t do it by ourselves. We rely on our sources and our community here as well.
Please send us your questions, concerns and story ideas. How are you and your family coping day-to-day? How has your business been affected? Call our newsroom at 301-784-2502 or 301-784-2517, email us at ctn@times-news.com or visit our social media pages. We are taking this every bit as seriously as you are. And we have a responsibility in this business to present you with the facts – not rumors – as they are given to us. That is the role of the media – to ask questions, to keep you informed, to be a trusted source of information.
If you are a print subscriber, sign up for digital access on www.times-news.com. It is part of your subscription. On the website, we’re providing updates from local, state and national officials, the latest on closings and cancellations and other local news aside from the virus. And, while you’re at it, sign up for our daily newsletter for a rundown of the morning’s top news and also breaking news alerts. Click on the email icon on the top right of our home page.
We’ve proven time and again to be a caring community. Through good time and through bad times, that is the role of your local newspaper.
Stay safe, make smart decisions, enjoy this month’s edition of the magazine, and wash your hands.