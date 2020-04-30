The Top 20 Things You Should be Doing Here at Home But Probably Aren’t
“That is the one good thing about this world…There are always sure to be more springs.”
~L.M. Montgomery
Spring. The very word conjures reactions from all the senses. I can smell the fresh cut grass and cherry blossoms. I can hear the song of birds who have returned home and the faint sound of music from an outdoor venue. I feel the warmth of the sun on my face. At night I listen to gentle rain tapping on my tin roof. And, most of all, I feel a sense of newness. A chance to have a fresh start. Whether it’s a new job. A new project. A sudden discovered hobby. Or the spark of a new love. Don’t we all?
It’s April…and spring has undoubtedly sprung, so they say and if you are wondering just what to do with yourself these days, you’re not alone. This time of year brings a mixture of new found euphoria – or spring fever, as some would call it mixed with the jet lag of cold winter months and the lingering memories of a soggy March. With Spring comes hope and anticipation and sometimes we find that we don’t know quite what to do with the remnants of our cabin fever winter. Not to worry. Western Maryland has you covered…to mark the inaugural year of the “new twenties,” here are 20 ways you can get your spring on in Allegany County!
1. Just take a walk. Did you know that April 1st is National Take a Walk Day? Seriously – no fooling! Get out and enjoy the beautiful scenery that we all take so much for granted. Even if it’s a short walk around your neighborhood, the fresh air is good for the soul.
2. Grab some syrup, maple syrup, that is! Take a day trip to Meyersdale and check out the Pennsylvania Maple Festival. Now in its 73rd year, the Festival runs April 1 – 5th and features a parade, a race, live performances, and, of course, syrup tasting!
3. Check out a show! This area features so much talent and so many ways to satisfy to your theatrical whim. The Cumberland Theatre, Embassy Theatre and Frostburg State University all have shows running this spring. Visit the theatre’s websites for more information or check them out on Facebook.
4. Take a sip! Check out our local wineries or breweries or craft beverage locations and stay for a tasting. Both Charis Winery in Cumberland and the Toasted Goat in Frostburg offer a variety of wines for you to sample and indulge. Grab a bottle to go and pack a picnic basket.
5. Snap! Go on your own photography expedition – whether it’s your phone or a deluxe Nikon camera, you can have fun just getting out and photographing scenes around the area. Take selfies….take pictures of the mountains, take artsy black and whites – whatever strikes your fancy!
6. Go play in the dirt. Now’s the time to get out in those gardens! Plant flowers, herbs and vegetables. Get closer to nature. Did you know that Allegany County has several garden clubs you can get involved in? Check out the Allegany County Master Gardeners on Facebook.
7. Namaste. Attend a yoga class. Yoga is well known for its therapeutic benefits. Relax and refresh your psyche by taking a class at one of the studios in Allegany County. Or look into an outdoor yoga retreat and spend a week in a perpetual moment of zen.
8. Read a book. Check out the Book Center in Downtown Cumberland or Main Street Books in Frostburg and grab a literary muse. Find a spot of shade and get lost in a story. It’s a great way to destress and decompress.
9. Celebrate Mom. Mother’s Day is right around the corner, but don’t wait to celebrate – take Mom out for a pedicure or a glass of vino. It’s never too late to pre-game. Spring celebrates Mother Earth and the Goddess. What better time to honor those special women in our lives?
10. Put your pedal to the medal. Take a bike ride on the Allegany Trail. If you’re feeling really ambitious have a friend drop you in Frostburg and bike your way back to Cumberland. It’s a beautiful ride!
11. Get your brew on! Check out one of Allegany County’s two breweries. 1812 and Dig Deep Breweries both host food trucks and live music regularly. Taste some unique beers and kick back!
12. Give back. Volunteer your time to one of the non-profit organizations in the area. Help out at the Allegany County Animal Shelter. Call the American Cancer Society or the County United Way and offer your time to help them promote their causes. Usher at a theatre or be a docent at a local gallery. You will learn more about our community and appreciate our area so much more by being an active part of it.
13. Speaking of Galleries…get out and visit one! Take in the lovely and inspired work of our local artists by visiting one of the many galleries in our region. The Gilchrist, the Saville, the Schwab Mountain Gallery, the Roper Gallery at FSU just to name a few. Most have shows that change each month, so there is always something new to take in.
14. Take a class! Expand your mind or just have some fun. Allegany College of Maryland’s Continuing Education offers a plethora of opportunities for learning new things. Love to cook – take a class in Italian cuisine. Are you crafty? Take a “Bob Ross” painting class. It’s never too late to lean a new skill!
15. Support the kids! Recognize the achievements of our younger community members by attending one of the many theatre productions produced by our talented students. Or attend the Student Art Showcase at the Allegany Arts Council in May. Nurture the future generations of artists!
16. Del yeah! Do you have your tickets to DelFest yet? It’s right around the corner. Some of the biggest names in Bluegrass come together in what is always an unforgettable weekend in Allegany County!
17. Enjoy that first ice cream of the season! There’s just something about the first ice cream of the spring…it tastes different, doesn’t it? Somehow it’s more satisfying. Cure your craving by stopping by one of our ice cream stands and indulging in with a cone. Fifteen minutes of sweet distraction!
18. Hit the lake! Rent a boat or kayak and take to water. Lake Habeeb at Rocky Gap State Park offers a gorgeous backdrop and relaxing atmosphere. Paddle to the middle of the lake and take it all in.
19. Have a Sunday Funday! Pack a picnic lunch, grab a blanket and head to Constitution Park for their Sunday in the Park music series. What better way to end a long week then lounging in the grass listening to tunes from our talented local musicians.
20. Just breathe. Reinvent yourself. Celebrate you. Remember that spring is a time for new beginnings. Have moments of quiet reflection. Have moments of shared laughter. Take time to appreciate the small things that make you the unique human being you are. Contemplate your place in this world and embrace each day with hope. Because you’re worth it.
Editor's Note: The events listed in the hard copy edition of Allegany Magazine were accurate as of press time. However, due to community as well as state and federal response to the COVID-19 outbreak, some if not many of the events listed this month may have been cancelled or rescheduled. Allegany Magazine recommends checking with each venue on the status of the event before making plans. And please continue to stay safe and healthy.