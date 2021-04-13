Aaron Frazier
Age: 35
Hometown: Martinsburg WV
How would we “know” you? Owner of Incogneato Imagery in Downtown Cumberland, Maryland.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? not much honestly, I am extremely open about the person I am and wear my heart on my sleve.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Play with my daughter.
What was the hardest thing you did today? Everyday waking up is kind of a challenge to be honest, but preservice and motivation make everything possible.
What do you do for fun? I am a musician and I also enjoy gaming.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Lady Gaga and pro wrestling.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? My family is here. I have also invested more energy thorough activism into this are then any of the other places I have lived.
What two words best describe you? Assertive activist.
Jenny Frazier
Age: 28
Hometown: Cumberland, Maryland
How would we “know” you? I think my reputation kind of proceeds me, if I'm being honest. I'm not sure if that's a good or bad thing at this point in my life. I'm probably best known for my work in the event industry as a photographer, which evolved into my husband and I opening Incogneato Imagery.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I'm actually really quiet unless you've known me a while and I think that tends to surprise people when they meet me.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Learn something. I'm always trying to teach myself something different and I definitely don't feel like I've accomplished my goals for the day if I haven't learned anything new.
What was the hardest thing you did today? I'm a new mom so that presents challenges. Every day with my daughter is a new adventure and trying to balance everything else in my life with being as present as possible for her can be difficult.
What do you do for fun? Not much right now. Most of my hobbies are pretty much shut down due to the pandemic. I love seeing live music and traveling and being apart of the community that music has brought into my life and I haven't really been able to do that in over a year now, which has been rough.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Well I don't feel guilty about any of it so I guess not.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I've had the best and worst times of my life here and that's something you can usually only say about your home. I've overcome things here. I've built things here. I've won and I've lost here. I've grown as a person here. This is where my support system is. My family is here. This community is important to me. There is so much untapped potential in Allegany County and I'm excited to see this place continue to grow into something hopefully really beautiful as time goes on.
What two words best describe you? Radical abolitionist.