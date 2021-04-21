Abigail Kelley
23; Cumberland
How would we “know” you? You may know me as a medic for Allegany County Department of Emergency Services. I also volunteer at Cresaptown VFD. I’ve been responding to emergencies in the area for about four years.
What is something about you people would be surprised to learn? I have a Bachelor of Science in Liberal Studies and a minor in psychology, which is unrelated to my career choice.
Your day is not complete unless you do what? Unless I have an egg at some point. I’m not sure why, but I’ve unknowingly made it a habit and it just feels wrong if I’ve gone the whole day without at least one!
What was the hardest thing you did today? The hardest thing I do on any given day is to use my knowledge and skills to contribute to positive patient outcomes for individuals who require emergency medical attention. With this comes the difficulty of obtaining closure after an incident. I have to come to the conclusion that despite the end result, I had done everything I could have to achieve a favorable outcome. I overthink most days.
What do you do for fun? I enjoy going on day trips out of town for fun. It’s exciting to see and experience attractions that other areas have to offer.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I don’t know that I have any strange or guilty pleasures, but simple things bring me great joy such as patterned socks, freshly made beds, bonfires, and cheesecake.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Allegany County feels like home because no matter how far I go, I always return. It’s a quiet region with beautiful mountain views that I cherish. I thrive here. It’s not a fast paced environment, which wears me down after a while. I could go anywhere and work in the EMS field it’s a necessity everywhere, but Allegany County is where I feel I’m needed most at this time.
What two words best describe you? Dependable and ambitious.