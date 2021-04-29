Aisa Nicole Wrights
Age: 18
Hometown: Cumberland, Maryland
How would we “know” you? I was featured on the cover of Allegany Magazine’s June 2020 Class of 2020 edition. I was also a flyer for Allegany High School Varsity Cheerleading, often being flipped in the air at Varsity sporting events and cheering from the top of the pyramid. I am involved in local community service, often helping my dad with food collection, toy collection, clothing collection, fundraising, you name it. I have also attended several mission trips to South Dakota where I have served as a teacher’s assistant and helped in fundraising efforts. Many may also know me from church. I attend St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and spent many years in the church’s Faith Formation program and attending church events with my family. Lastly, I am a hostess at City Lights Restaurant and always love seeing familiar faces walk through the door to be seated.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I love to travel and see new places. Some of my favorite travel destinations have been visiting the White House and taking pictures inside with my Mom, hiking Mount Rushmore with my dad, and ocean fishing with my Pap in the Outer Banks. I visited China in 2019 with Allegany County Public Schools, where I hiked the Great Wall in Beijing, visited the Emperor’s Summer and Winter Palaces, enjoyed the city sites in Shanghai, toured the Terracotta Soldiers in Xi’an, and saw the pandas in Chengdu. I am hoping to travel oversees with Frostburg State University’s Study Abroad program in 2022.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Eat, I love to eat. Of course, my go to food has been Chick-fil-A since high school. My favorite being an 8-count chicken nugget meal with a sweet tea.
What was the hardest thing you did today? Get out of bed. You guessed it. I love to sleep. The first thing I do when I wake up is make my bed. Then I walk downstairs and make a cup of coffee. I got to have my coffee. Once I am up though, I am up. I do enjoy an occasional nap during the day. Like most people, I love to sleep in, especially on rainy days.
What do you do for fun? I like to hang out with friends and family. In high school, I enjoyed going to parties, football games, basketball games, and soccer games. As a Varsity Cheerleader, I loved cheering and supporting the players. Today, I am a freshman at Allegany College of Maryland and have found myself hanging out with family more, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. I love to laugh, make people laugh, and bring out the good in those around me. I feel that life should be fun. We all need to sing, dance, laugh, and smile a lot more!
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Does social media count? I am always on my phone. Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Youtube, Netflix. Social media keeps me current on what is happening in my area, lets me know what my friends are doing, and keeps me informed of upcoming events. Most importantly, social media provides endless hours of entertainment that keeps me laughing.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I was born in Allegany County and although I travel outside the area, I always feel welcomed when I go through Sideling Hill on 68W or see signs for Frostburg on 68E. Most of my family lives in Allegany County and many have lived in this area for many generations. Most importantly, I feel safe when I walk around town, go shopping, or work out at Planet Fitness. Plus, I love the people here.
What two words best describe you? Likably different!!