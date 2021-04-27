Alex Rumgay
Age: 22
Hometown: Cumberland, Maryland
How would we “know” you? I am a manager at Fratelli’s, which is a staple Italian restaurant in the Cumberland/Lavale area. If you would go there on any given night, you are likely to see me.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? Even though I work in a restaurant, my culinary expertise only goes so far as scrambled eggs.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Coffee is a must! I am a frequent patron of Marks Café, so if you do not see me at Fratelli’s then you can find me at Marks. Most of the employees know me by name and know my drink order.
What was the hardest thing you did today? I always incorporate physical activity in my daily routine, but some days are more difficult to find the motivation, especially given my hectic school and work schedule.
What do you do for fun? I love traveling. I spend a lot of time visiting my sister in Charleston, South Carolina. I also love to ski. More recently I returned from a ski trip in Colorado. I anticipate that 2021 will yield the opportunity for new adventures.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? In the woods beyond my house, there is a tire swing that I will hike to. I find that this is therapeutic.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I am grateful to have grown up in a safe, easy going City. Cumberland is close to the slopes, and the beach, which are two of my favorite places to be. I have enjoyed being able to live in an area that experiences all four seasons. I have also been blessed with the friendships that I have made here.
What two words best describe you? Conscientious and social