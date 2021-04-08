Austin Christner
23; Ellerslie
How would we “know” you? I am the Assistant Chief for the Ellerslie Volunteer Fire Company Inc.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? When I was only 10 years old, I flew to California to take part in a Technology Leadership Summit at Stanford University.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? My day would not feel complete without stopping at the fire station and talking to members or helping out.
What was the hardest thing you did today? The hardest thing I did today was go out in the cold weather.
What do you do for fun? I enjoy volunteering at the fire department and helping other people.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? It feels like home to me because the majority of my life I have spent helping around the communities of this county and working in it.
What two words best describe you? Caring and Considerate
Meet all of Allegany Magazine's 40 Under 40 for 2021 in the current April edition -- available everywhere now.
