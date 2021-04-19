Benjamin Jack
Age: 30
Hometown: Cumberland, MD
How would we “know” you? I've worked at almost every coffee shop in the county at some point, and as massage therapist/exercise physiologist.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? People that know me from competitive martial arts are surprised to learn that I'm a massage therapist, or a graduate student conducting research. Those that know me from more academic or therapeutic endeavors are often surprised that I'm an avid hunter, and spend 10-15 hours per week training in submission fighting. Earlier this year, I was accepted to the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine! I’ll begin my medical training this summer.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? I have to do some kind of self-improvement activity or I feel like I've wasted the day. This could be reading a book, completing a workout, or completing some research.
What was the hardest thing you did today? I took a two-hour long Anatomy final in a freezing cadaver lab!
What do you do for fun? I love to cook and spend time outdoors.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? My favorite guilty pleasure song of all time is Temperature by Sean Paul...It's a far cry from the diet of Blues, Jazz, and Funk that I normally subsist on, but it never fails to put me in a good mood.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Allegany County is the place where I feel like I can recharge my batteries. If I want to be alone in nature, there are endless places to escape to for an hour or a day. If I'm craving conversation and connection, there are family and friends to share a laugh and a beer with.
What two words best describe you? Light-hearted and Driven, a bit of a contradiction. I like to think that I know how to doggedly pursue a goal, and have developed a sense of humor to cope with the stress I heap on myself.