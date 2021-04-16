Brandon Glass
Age: 24
Hometown: Cumberland via New Cumberland, Pennsylvania
How would we “know” you? As a reporter for the Cumberland Times-News.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I already have my retirement all planned out. I plan to retire to Europe and spend my days drinking lattes on the terraces of French cafés. Just forty more years to go, but who’s counting.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Drink entirely too much espresso and put some words on a page.
What was the hardest thing you did today? I’m a bit of a night owl, so probably getting out of bed, especially in the winter when the temperature difference in the morning is — stark. It can be a monumental effort.
What do you do for fun? I’m a sports fanatic. In person or on television, professional or amateur, doesn’t matter, I’ll watch it. It’s how I got into the journalism, actually. I went into college thinking I would pick up a degree in the sciences, like physics or math. But I realized pretty quick, I would rather just watch sports and leave the sciences to people smarter than myself. I joined the college newspaper so I could get into games for free, and things progressed from there. And, turns out, there are ways to get paid to watch sports.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Does constantly refreshing social media feeds count?
Why does Allegany County feel like home? I’ve lived in Pittsburgh, PA, and I’ve lived in Lewistown, MT, which has a population of around 6,000 and is almost two hours from the nearest airport. Allegany County fits perfectly between the two. It’s a nice mix of urban and rural. There’s plenty to do and see within driving distance, and yet you can get to know great people on a personal level and see the same faces day after day.