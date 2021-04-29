Caitlin Weems
Age: 30
Hometown: Cumberland, MD
How would we “know” you? I’ve had many community members, especially kids, recognize me as “Junie B.” from the various Junie B. Jones productions put up at the Embassy Theatre in downtown Cumberland, MD. I’ve been working with the Embassy Theatre since my return to Allegany County in 2016 and have had the opportunity to be a part of several really fun shows! I was also recently named the Assistant Artistic Director at the Embassy Theatre, which has allowed me to delve even deeper into creating and planning future theatrical seasons that will really impress our community. Others may recognize me through my work with multiple home-grown, local, and non-profit agencies such as the Local Management Board, the Allegany County Health Department, and HRDC. I’ve been working in our community to help build resources and make connections so our neighbors and friends have access to the best that life can give them.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I am fascinated by history! I can spend hours and hours in the evening on YouTube™ or other video streaming sources watching documentaries on all kinds of different topics. Some of my recent go-to topics have included the history of the English monarchy, Shakespeare characters and who they were in “real life”, the Holocaust and Anne Frank’s diary, the Viking journey to America, the background behind multiple personality disorders and how they affect people, and ancient civilizations in North and South American. There’s no rhyme or reason to why I choose what I do other than it looks interesting and I’d like to know more about the topic.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? This will sound silly but, I have a game on my phone called Nonogram that I play EVERY day. It has a daily puzzle that I will do in the morning and then usually a special “challenge” series of puzzles that I will work on during breaks from work or in the evening during down time. It has columns and rows laid out in a grid pattern and uses numbers to tell you how many blocks in the grid to color in. If you do it correctly, you end up with a picture. It has lots of different difficulty levels and a nice tutorial for new players. I would definitely recommend it for those looking for a fun puzzle game!
What was the hardest thing you did today? Getting out of bed in the morning is ALWAYS the worst for me. My close family and friends would probably describe me as a night owl. I can stay up until far too late/early, and this makes morning rough for me. I also take pride in being a GREAT sleeper. I can wake up, turn over, and be back to sleep in no time. I’m a chronic snoozer and unashamed to admit it!
What do you do for fun? I like to learn and try new things so my idea of fun is trying out new hobbies. Some that I’ve enjoyed in the past and continue to practice are stage combat, ukulele, piano, and martial arts. I started a cross-stitch project recently, which has proven to be more difficult than I initially imagined. I also enjoy board and card games and am always down for a competitive game of “double solitaire”. Yes, it’s a thing. We’ve played this card game in my family for as long as I can remember and it’s always a go-to at family gatherings. Think regular solitaire but, upwards of 4 people playing at once and everyone is allowed to play on your cards. Ask and I’ll teach you how to play!
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I’m sure there are plenty of things that I do or say that others would say are strange but, I don’t think they are. I will share a guilty pleasure with you, though; Reese’s™. The combination of chocolate and peanut butter is genius and I love anything Reese’s™. It’s probably one of the quickest ways to my heart. Do you always NEED a Reese’s™? Probably not. However, do you always WANT a Reese’s™ and will accept it if offered to you? Always.
Why does Allegany County feel like home? Something I have always loved about Allegany County is the abundance of nature and wildlife that we are surrounded by. When I moved away to attend graduate school I would always become so elated on my drive home when I finally reached the mountains and the farmland. Especially in autumn! The colors of the leaves and the crisp scent of the air here in Mountain Maryland is truly unique.
What two words best describe you? The words that come to mind are “Fierce” and “Empathetic”. I care very deeply for those around me and really work hard to ensure they feel that love. In the same regard I have a deep sense of what is morally and ethically equitable and can be fierce in my work to bring more of that to our world.